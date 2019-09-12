Ensuring cybersecurity for kids

The world has become a global village with the easy availability of the Internet. No one can deny that this technological boon has made life easier as it is the biggest tool for information, learning and making connections.

But, on a darker note, it has intruded our personal space resulting in cybercrimes. Bengaluru, for instance, has registered the most number of cybercrime cases last year, according to reports. Internet, if misused, can cause massive damage and destruction and can even take lives.

Youngster and internet

Use of internet technology calls for strict monitoring and cybersecurity for children and teenagers, as they get exposed to it at a young age. It has been found that from school to college, the dependency on the internet has not only exposed youngsters to quality content but has also raised a threat to their innocence with explicit content that is easily available and is just a click away. While understanding that scrutinising every moment is not an easy job for parents, the need for cybersecurity and monitoring has become inevitable.

Role of parents, teachers

Parents and teachers play a key role in providing the right guidance and discipline. To prevent kids from falling prey to bad thoughts and habits, it is important for parents and teachers to guide them in terms of the dos and don’ts of internet usage and nurture a healthy environment. Open discussions at home and classroom discussions can help them understand this. Guidance about ways to deal with cybercrimes can be helpful to prevent or deal with fraud.

Guidance goal

The subjects of cybersecurity cover several different ways of dealing with threats. The major areas covered here are -- application, information, disaster and network. All these aspects have certain techniques that are used for the application of these security systems, which are apt for home, offices and schools as well.

The application security involves certain techniques for scanning and processing information which include Input Parameter Validation, User or Role Authentication and Authorisation, Session Management, and Auditing and Logging. The information security uses techniques like identification, authentication and authorisation of user, and cryptography for controlling the harm. At disaster security level risk assessment, establishing priorities and developing recovery strategies are a few parameters that play a key role. And at the network security level, network security components like anti-virus and anti-spyware, Firewall, Intrusion prevention systems, and Virtual Private Networks, play a crucial role to secure

remote access.

Researchers feel that a lot more can be done to make the internet a safer medium. But the knowledge of basic security parameters is enough for school kids and youngsters to have a secured experience, where they are exposed only to quality and safe content.

(The writer is Managing Director, Jalsa Ventures Pvt Ltd)