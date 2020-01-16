Explore all options before narrowing down to one

Dear Sir,

I am a final year student, pursuing BCA from an institute of basic and vocational education. I have not completed my PU and was working with a private company prior to joining this course. Now I want to study further and would like to apply for an MBA. I would like to know whether I will be able to apply for a master’s degree, if yes, kindly advise on how to do so.

Hari Krishnan

Dear Hari,

Some autonomous institutions, particularly those which conduct AICTE recognised PG Diploma in Management which is generally considered equivalent to MBA do admit students like you once you complete your BCA with reasonable marks, and do well in their entrance exams.

But do not be in a hurry to go for an MBA till you have acquired some work experience and are sure which field you would like to specialise in. If you are particular about getting your Class 12 certification, you can appear privately for any five subjects through National Institute of Open Schooling (nios.ac.in) while you are doing your other studies or job.

Dear Sir,

I am currently in the second year of Computer Science Engineering. However, I wish to switch to either Aerospace Engineering or Aeronautical Engineering as I am finding it difficult to cope up with computer languages. I am also keen on becoming a pilot. Kindly let me know some good colleges in Bengaluru which offer these courses. I have minus 2 eye power. Would that be a problem? If so, what I can do about it? What are the career prospects for Aerospace or Aeronautical Engineering in India and abroad? Are there any other options that I need to consider after finishing my engineering.

Rishab Rk Shandilya

Dear Rishab,

Aeronautical or Aerospace Engineering is a distinctly different field compared to being a pilot. For the second choice, you can straightaway join a flying training school and work your way through till you get your Commercial Pilot Licence. Though pilots are paid very well, there may be times when there is a surplus and jobs may not be easily available. Also, if your eyesight worsens you may be grounded at any age and then left without a career.

If you wish to pursue Aero Engineering and are willing to give up two years that you have already studied, then you need to appear for JEE and CET exams. IITs, NITs, VIT are some of the reputed institutions. Before you take the plunge, do ensure that you have the aptitude for it and will be able to cope with the studies, so that you do not regret later. Check out the subjects and the textbooks and speak to students who are pursuing the course. Do not worry about the career prospects, if you are good at anything, you will definitely get rewarding jobs and progress.

Dear Sir,

I am pursuing BE in Mechanical Engineering and am currently studying in the third year. I am interested in doing an MBA after my UG course. Could you please suggest some good universities in India and how to get into these universities?

Nidhi Sham

Dear Nidhi,

It is advisable that you first gain some work experience and thereby get clarity on which area of management you are going to specialise in. In fact, you may start off with evaluating whether you would like to be in hardcore technology or whether you are more of a people person. Working in the corporate sector, even in a small company, will give you an awareness of the working world which you do not get in college, and not only will your decision be firm, you will benefit fully from the MBA programme which you take up at that stage.

The most reputed B-schools are IIMs, ISB, IITs, NITIE, Great Lakes, Christ, MDI, NMIMS, XLRI, SP Jain, Symbiosis, to name a few. Most reputed institutions give admission through the CAT Exam (www.iimcat.ac.in).