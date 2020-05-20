For a career in sports management

Sports Management involves planning, organising, controlling, and budgeting within an organisation whose principal product or service is associated with sports. As a result of the expanding popularity of sports, there has been an increase in investment participation from corporate houses and marketers. Numerous institutions across the country offer various programmes in sports management to upskill sports enthusiasts to integrate their passion with their profession.

Since sports encourage not only youth spirit but also facilitate social and economic development of the nation, the industry has expanded employment opportunities in this highly competitive field. The sports sphere in India has extended its horizons with the success of leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Cricket, the Indian Super League (ISL) in Football, Hockey India League, Pro Kabaddi League, etc. The sports industry in India offers exciting job opportunities in sports management. Sports management cultivates the most relevant information and knowledge in sports administration and marketing to empower future leaders to generate higher growth for the sports industry.

After certification in a sports management programme, graduates enjoy a wide diversity of career opportunities at professional sports associations, private companies and non-profit organisations. It encompasses diverse job opportunities like agents, promoters, coaches, facility managers, public relations, and a myriad of other roles.

Here are some reasons why one can consider a career in Sports Management:

Ideal career for sports enthusiasts

A degree in Sports Management offers keen sports fans the expertise to work with a wide range of people who share a common passion and knowledge about sports. This course prepares students to grow in their areas of interest by offering a high learning edge and unforgettable experiences.

Diverse career options

A sports management degree provides an endless number of career possibilities in the sports industry. From managing a local non-profit organisation to pursue positions with professional sports teams, this course enhances skills for different job roles in areas of marketing, sales, facility and events, legal aspects, journalism, public relations, etc.

Work with eminent clients and brands

With the growing involvement of celebrities in the sports industry, this course provides a fair amount of exposure to students with the entertainment industry. Leagues such as IPL, Pro Kabaddi, F1 Grand Prix, etc., involve high-end profiles and are expected to grow in the future, thus creating exciting chances for a career in the same.

High earning potential

Since the sports industry is rapidly growing, earning potential of professionals in this field can be very lucrative. Pursuing advanced education in sports management can open the doors for upper-level positions like CEO, COO, presidents, directors and owners of sports organisations that offer high-paying remunerations.

Help the community

Sports Management graduates are primed to be actively engaged in local activisms and charitable enterprises by helping clients and athletes to recognise service opportunities and organise public appearances. A career in the sports industry can help one to put in their leadership skills to make a difference in the community.

Valued entrepreneurship

The sports industry extends an abundance of ways to utilise entrepreneurial spirit. One can leverage the opportunities that arise from networks and optimise resources for their businesses. From becoming a public relations manager and making endorsement deals to becoming a tournament planner and organise large-scale events, one can effectively put their knowledge to use.

Develop a wide range of skill sets

A Sports Management programme can help to gain many skills such as business operations, sports analytics, facility management, recruiting etc., all of which can be put to use in various industries. It can build a strong portfolio of abilities needed to advance in other fields.

With a dramatic leap in the growth of the sports industry in India over the last few years, new avenues and job opportunities have opened up for students seeking a career in the same. A Sports Management degree is an excellent way to procure a job opportunity in the booming world of professional sports. This interdisciplinary course imparts a set of functional skills, practical expertise and specialist understanding about the business of sports, for empowering individuals in acquiring jobs which interest them.

(The author is with Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences)