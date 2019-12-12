Internships add value to CV

Dear Madam,

I have completed my BE in Mechanical Engineering and am planning to do master’s in the USA. I want to pursue a degree in robotics. What are the course requirements and which are the top universities offering the course? I have been told that Carnegie Mellon University is one of the top universities offering robotics course. But the college offers two courses: MSR and MRSD, and I am interested in both. I want to take up a programme which combines all the relevant coursework and I am not able to choose between the two. Which programme should I choose? Also, are there other universities I should consider?

Harish G

Dear Harish,

Carnegie Mellon is the best for Robotics in the US. Their MS in Robotics is a 24-month master’s programme that teaches the fundamentals of robotics theory and practice through coursework and independent research. Requirements for the degree include course work, four core courses and three electives, and research that results in a thesis document and a public talk. The MSR programme is designed to mimic the first two years of a PhD programme to allow students interested in a PhD to gather experience and have an easy transition. The CMU MS in Robotics System Development is a 21-month advanced graduate degree designed for those who wish to find success in the robotics and automation field as practitioners in the commercial sector.

The MRSD curriculum provides a broad education in the sciences and technologies of robotics, reinforces theory through hands-on laboratory projects and exposes students to practical business principles and skills. Their unique curriculum allows you to work as a team towards practical system-level robotics development and integration projects.

Other universities in the United States known for Robotics include Georgia Tech, University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, University of Michigan Ann Arbor, University of Southern California, University of Washington Seattle, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, University of Maryland and Cornell.

Dear Madam,

I am currently pursuing law and am in the final year. I wish to do my master’s in the UK, preferably in London School of Economics or from Oxford University. I would like to know how much it would cost me totally i.e. fees plus living expenses and if I can avail a scholarship only after admission. Will it be possible to get a skilled visa after the stay back period? Also, are immigrants allowed to practice in the UK?

A student

Dear Student,

The tuition fee for LLM programme in London School of Economics is 25,000 GBP. Living expenses in London will work out to around 10,000 GBP. There are plenty of other universities in the UK where the tuition fee is around 10,000 to 12,000 GBP. All the universities offer a range of scholarships for international students. All UK master’s programmes are for a duration of 9 months to one year. With the new visa policy, students can stay back in the UK for 2 years after the completion of their studies. You are allowed to work up to 20 hours a week and 40 hours during holidays through the course of your study.

The best way to be assured of a job after your Law in the UK is to take up the Legal Practice Course (LPC). Many UK universities like The University of Law guarantee a placement for all their students.

Dear Madam,

I have completed ME in Highway Engineering. I have worked as an assistant professor in an engineering college for two years. I want to do my PhD abroad. Can you suggest some good colleges for PhD in Transportation Engineering? Do these colleges require IELTS or GRE scores or is there any other entrance exam I need to write?

Raghavendra S

Dear Raghavendra,

If you want to pursue your PhD in the US, Canada, Europe or Singapore, you need GRE and an English test like TOEFL, IELTS or PTE. If you want to go to the UK, you need only the IELTS academic test.

For most PhD applications in all countries, you need to carry out extensive research on various university websites on works of different professors who have carried out research in areas of your interest and communicate with them effectively requesting them to be your mentor. Send them your research/academic publications, if any, to demonstrate your academic ability. Once you receive a letter of acceptance from a Professor, you can apply for the PhD programme. Transportation Engineering is a popular stream of engineering and is offered by most universities.

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing BE in Electronics and Communication and I am in the third year. My overall CGPA is 8.77. I am planning to do master’s in Analog circuit design domain. I am also doing online NPTEL courses related to this domain and preparing for GRE. What else do I need to have for a good resume? Please suggest some good colleges abroad.

Priyanka

Dear Priyanka,

Imperial College London, TU Delft Netherlands, Technical University of Munich Germany, Texas A & M, Arizona State University and University of California Davis in the United States are some of the best for your programme.

Include projects and publications outside your regular coursework in the resume. Internships and part time work experience will also help strengthen your resume. Knowledge of a foreign language is an added advantage. GRE score of 325 and above, good IELTS or TOEFL score is also necessary.