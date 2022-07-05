It’s raining careers in cloud computing

The digital transformation spree is propelling with vigour as we witness a paradigm shift in work culture. In addition, most organisations have embraced remote working as a new normal.

Cloud computing can be a panacea for this transformation. It provides cost-effective and easily scalable computing and storage solutions.

A recent NASSCOM report highlights that India needs 20 lakh cloud professionals by 2025. But with the current growth, there will only be 14-15 lakh cloud professionals, leading to a shortage of 5 lakh cloud professionals.

The wide adoption of cloud computing by most organisations to ensure business continuity through collaboration and remote working has created a boom for cloud computing technologies and relevant cloud skills. Research estimates that 85% of organisations worldwide will adopt a cloud-first principle by 2025.

In addition, in the post-pandemic world, the demand for online entertainment via video streaming cloud platforms like OTT has disrupted the traditional television-cable, and movie-theatre-based ecosystems have triggered the boom in cloud computing careers.

Career in cloud computing

The cloud professional roles are not limited to one type. Cloud professionals can work as Cloud Architect, Cloud Administrator, Cloud Security professionals, Software Engineers and many more parts in development and operations.

Also, one can take up roles without the prefix of the word ‘cloud’ in the designation. For instance, various designations are Computer Network Architect, Computer Systems Analyst, DevOps practitioners, Computer and information systems managers, Database administrators, Network and Computer systems administrators, etc.

To pursue a career in cloud computing, one can always build on their existing IT skills. Knowledge of computer networking, security, programming, and project management makes it easier to transition into the field.

Cloud certifications are the key to success. Take up cloud certification exams from Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), VMware, and other major public cloud providers and get the skill sets validated. All the major public cloud providers have a well-structured certification path in place.

For instance, Microsoft Azure certifications are available at four levels fundamentals, associate, expert, and speciality. A beginner can start with fundamentals certifications like Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals, AZ-900, Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Fundamentals, DP-900 or Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Fundamentals, AI-900.

Cloud Career Transformation Guarantee Programs are available for working professionals. However, preparing for certification exams demands rigorous training and proper guidance. Aspirants must be trained by an authorised training partner of prominent public cloud organisations.

Rising digitisation and increased understanding of the benefits of cloud and related technology adoption will accelerate in future. India is in an excellent position to become a global cloud solutions centre if there are enough talented and skilled professionals.

(The author is a founder of a cloud consulting firm)