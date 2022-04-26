Many opportunities, scholarships for free education abroad

Dear Madam,

I'm in the final year of BBA (Aviation & Logistics) and would like to go abroad for my master's degree. Please guide me on where I can go to a university abroad. Do I need any prerequisite/ preparation to join foreign universities?

Akul Asuti

Dear Akul,

You could pursue your Master's degree in Aviation Management, Airport Planning and Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Aviation Digital Technology Management, Airport Development, International Tourism and Aviation. The prerequisite for these courses is a first-class or high second class in your degree, an IELTS score of 6.5 and above, a well-written personal statement about your choice of subject and career goals, a CV which highlights all your awards and achievements in academics, sports, extra-curriculars, community service and work experience or internships. Since your present degree is a three-year programme, I would recommend you go to countries like UK, Australia, New Zealand and Hungary which accept our three-year degrees. Most others will want 16 years of education.

Dear Madam,

I have done my BE in electronics and communication and I am currently working. I want to pursue my Master's in the US, work for a few years and return. I want to know how easy or tough it is to get a job in India after this. There are not many people who return so there isn't much feedback that I could get. Can you please throw some light on this?

Anitha

Dear Anitha,

Getting a job in India after working for a few years in the US is not difficult. In fact, it will add value to your resume. Pursue your MS in a good university and specialise in an area that is in demand. Ensure your course comes under STEM, so you get to stay back and work for three years. There is scope in areas such as Nano-electronics and Photonics, Artificial intelligence, Robotics, Microprocessors, Digital Signal and Image Processing, Optical Devices and Systems, Nanotechnology, Materials & Devices, Telecommunications and Information Systems, Embedded design, Data mining, Electromagnetic Fields and Applications, Digital Signal Processing, System and Controls. Register for and take your GRE and TOEFL iBT test.

Dear Madam,

I am a parent, looking to find out about free education opportunities/programmes that offer scholarships at the UG level in various countries. Which countries offer such programmes? And how to prepare for getting into something like this? Please help me out with the information.

Arpana

Dear Arpana,

Most German public universities offer free education for all students irrespective of the country they come from or their financial background. The Ministry of Singapore offers tuition waivers to offer-holders from universities such as NUS or NTU. Students are required to sign a bond wherein they agree to stay back and work in Singapore for a few years and pay their taxes in Singapore. All universities in the US offer need-based and merit-based scholarships. Universities in Europe are very affordable. UK universities offer a range of scholarships to international students. The duration of all their programs is a year lesser than in other countries making them very affordable. To avail of scholarship opportunities in any country, the student should ideally be an all-rounder with excellent credentials, honours in academics, sports, extracurriculars and community service. Finally, the student should possess a flair for writing, researching and communicating effectively.

Dear Madam,

I am a 33-year-old with a BE in Instrumentation technology, doing business for the past 10 years in the field of entrance automation. I want to pursue MBA in Marketing and Administration in order to expand my business and take it to the next level. Kindly suggest a university best suitable for me and the country suitable with the overall duration and expenses.

Taufeeque Ahmed

Dear Taufeeque,

To do an MBA in a reputed university, you need 4 to 5 years of work experience. You seem to have 10 years of work experience. Take the GMAT exam, an English language test like TOEFL iBT, PTE, Duolingo or IELTS. Before registering for an English test, decide on the country and university you wish to apply to. Universities tend to specify which English test is accepted by them. As far as your age goes, it doesn’t matter. MBA programmes are meant for mature students and working professionals who want to move up in their careers. MBA in the UK is for a duration of one year while it is for a duration of 1.5 to 2 years in other countries. Expenses are lower in European Universities when compared to US or Canada. Many public universities in Germany offer the programme free of tuition fees.