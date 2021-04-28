Mastering the balancing act

In today’s world, extended working hours has become a norm rather than an exception in many sectors. When household chores get added to the list of things to do, it leaves people craving for some “me time” and “personal space”, let alone time to pursue a passion.

However, there are some young professionals who have mastered the art of juggling between a full-time career and doing something they are passionate about.

Mookonda Nitin Kushalappa, a software developer, has authored seven books so far. He regularly contributes articles for newspapers too.

Even when one is working on multiple things, Nitin feels one has to concentrate on one task at a time. “Balancing between two careers is not easy, it is important to prioritise. If we do too many things at a time, it can cause burnout,” he says.

Generally, such professionals work on the weekdays and reserve the weekends for passionate pursuits.

The real test for them is when the deadlines clash. “Though it can be very stressful, that’s when you learn to manage and value time,” Nitin says.

To be a good musician, practice is key, but for a working professional, time is a luxury. Double bassist Aditya Banerjee also works as a systems engineer. He performs regularly with the Gypsy Jazz Band and the Kolkata Music Academy Chamber Orchestra.

“I try to practice every day, before and after office hours; and devote my weekends to playing the instrument,” says Aditya. “Music keeps me sane and helps me destress.”

Shubha Konamme, a software professional cum bharatanatyam dancer, says being open at workplace, with her guru and at home is the reason she is able to work and dance simultaneously.

“I ensure that I inform my team about any upcoming performance and my guru Anuradha Vikranth about any important deliveries at work to avoid causing any inconvenience. My husband is supportive and understands that dance is part of my life,” says Shubha, who also teaches bharatanatyam to young dancers.

Shubha says that it is important to gain trust at workplace. “If you deliver the work efficiently then people will be supportive to your other pursuits,” she says.

From studies to work

It’s how we spent our student days, that shapes us into the adults we become. Back then it was about balancing studies and extracurricular activities, which now has translated to balancing work and passion.

Puneeth B A works in the automotive industry. He wears multiple hats. He is into acting, scripting, film making and has tried his hands at all fields in the entertainment industry.

As a child, he was part of the children’s theatre. Then in college, he started making minimal posters for Kannada movies, which got noticed in the film industry. Subsequently he started creating content for social media. He has also set up a production company, with his friends, which creates content for digital platforms and is acting in Kannada films.

“Initially, when I started working, I would find it stressful and there would be mental blocks. I couldn’t concentrate on my creative works. Then I started pushing myself hard to come up with an interesting idea or a script and over time, I have learnt to manage both,” says Puneeth.

Now he uses his corporate experiences to create entertainment videos and his his creativity at work.

“There are many advantages of having a regular job. You can fund your own work. It gives you the liberty to experiment, which wouldn’t be the case if it is a commissioned work. Also, your whole perspective on how to work changes. You tend to be more organised. Most importantly you will have the confidence that there is a back-up,” says Puneeth.

According to Puneeth, one has to experiment, try one’s hands at different fields and then analyse one’s strengths and weaknesses to figure out which is the most suitable arena for oneself.

Meera Ramaswamy is a research scholar, bharatanatyam dancer and a classical singer. She works for 10 hours in the lab on weekdays and devotes her evenings and weekends to dance and music.

“I am fond of Science and Mathematics and like doing my research work. At the same time, I enjoy dancing and singing. So, I never felt overwhelmed by it. I always tell myself it is something I chose to do and not forced to do,” says Meera.

Meera draws inspiration from other scientists who are equally acclaimed in other spheres.

The only drawback Meera feels is that at times one won’t have much time for other activities. “Sometimes, I cannot go out with friends, go for a movie etc. But at the end of the day, I feel it is worth it,” she says.

Vocalist and musician B N Chinmayee works as a genetic counsellor during the weekdays. On Saturdays, she either give performances or has recording sessions. On Sundays, she takes music classes for six to seven hours.

“Being effective, organised and perseverant is important to manage multiple careers,” Chinmayee says. “Also, it is equally important to take breaks and relax.”

There is one common message that all these young professionals emphasise: If you are passionate about something and are dedicated, everything will fall into place. You will eventually find time for the things you like doing.

In Chinmayee’s words, “As flowing water finds a path, your pursuits too will find an outlet. Just don’t let it stagnate.”