Mind these tips and improve your score in SSC exam

SSC JE, a prestigious government examination conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), requires aspirants to be dedicated and hard-working more than being whip-smart. By cracking this exam, engineers can get coveted Public Sector Unit jobs that ensure lifelong security. Clearing this exam, however, calls for a smart strategy along with lots of patience and practice.

The exam is conducted in two phases — Paper 1 (Objective) and Paper 2 (Descriptive) to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer in various Engineering Departments including Electrical, Civil, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contract.

Paper 1 is further subdivided into three sections — General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Engineering. In Paper 2, candidates are required to give proper reasoning to each of their answers and ensure that what they write is succinct at the same time.

Here are some tips that will guide you to score well in SSC JE:

Stay updated: Being aware of the latest updates regarding the SSC JE exam, starting from the release of admit card, paper pattern, exam dates, among others, is the foremost step that every aspirant should prioritise before going ahead with their preparations. The best way to keep yourself updated about these important dates and other information is by visiting the SSC official website (ssc.nic.in) on a regular basis. Another simple way to do this is by staying in touch with other candidates or aspirants in your circle and carrying out frequent communications with each other.

Prepare a time table: For candidates, dedicating 8-10 hours a day to prepare for SSC JE comes with its own set of challenges. While some go through depression and anxiety, others fail to crack the exam due to overconfidence. It is, therefore, advisable to devise a feasible and personalised study timetable instead of following an unplanned routine.

While doing so, candidates should also ensure that they give space to their personal life and follow a timetable that brings work-life balance.

Master formula-based questions: Read and gain an in-depth understanding of the key technical topics of the respective domains — be it electrical, civil, mechanical or quantity surveying. Having a strong grasp of the basic concepts including short-cuts and formulas is key to solving this section faster, within the given time. Once you have learned all the relevant formulas and short-cuts, start practising preceding years’ question papers. You can either browse the internet or make use of any standard book containing SSC questions of previous year.

Strengthen current affairs: Understand and analyse current affairs with a key focus on both national and international news. Cover the subjects including modern history, Indian geography, international affairs, etc. Read the editorial section of newspapers as this will help in improving vocabulary apart from strengthening knowledge on current affairs. Similarly, for mastering the reasoning part of SSC JE, get a hold over the basic concepts of respective fields and solve as many question papers as you can.

Improve writing skills: Since Paper 2 of the SSC JE comprises subjective questions, candidates should work hard on their writing skills. Since this part requires candidates to be both elaborative and concise in their answers, it is highly advisable to read a lot of newspapers (especially the editorial section) and watch interviews of noted personalities.

Doing so will enhance your vocabulary and help you understand word usage in different contexts. In line with this drill, one must practise writing essays and making short notes on multiple topics as this will expand your knowledge base while significantly helping in improving your writing skills.

Work on weaknesses: To discover your strengths and weaknesses, it is best to practice solving previous year’s question papers. The more you practice, the more confident you will become. Doing so will help identify your weak points and you can accordingly work on those areas to gradually turn them into your strength. Developing this habit during the SSC preparations will also help you maintain your calm and accordingly perform well during the actual exam without being stressed at all.

Choose questions wisely: Just because you feel confident does not mean you will be rushing into attempting the questions. Always choose your questions wisely. It is better to prioritise aiming those questions first that you are confident about as hitting a tough question initially can kill most of your time.

For candidates to be efficient in deciding which question to attempt first, you must take frequent mock tests as it will give a clear picture of where you stand currently and how much improvement is required to score well in the exam.

(The writer is founder, Catalyst Group, Bengaluru)