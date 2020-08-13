Online classes and the four pillars of learning

Whether it’s appreciating Shakespeare’s double entendres, solving polynomial equations, deciphering the electronic configuration of metals or analysing supply curves, all learning involves four essential functions. Attention, active engagement, error feedback and consolidation are the “four pillars of learning,” argues eminent neuroscientist Stanislas Dehaene in his latest book, How We Learn. These pillars are the foundation on which we construct mental models that constitute learning. Even if one of them falters, our learning will be shaky.

The term ‘attention,’ from a cognitive science perspective, includes several functions, namely selecting, amplifying, channelling and processing information. We are constantly bombarded with sensory inputs. From this cornucopia of data, attention allows us to select what we need to focus on and what to ignore. If students don’t attend to what the teacher wants them to, learning will not occur in that context. So, one of the greatest challenges for teachers is to capture students’ attention and ensure they attend to the right aspects.

While attention is crucial, students gain far more if they actively engage with the material being taught. Passively listening to the teacher does not result in substantial learning. According to Dehaene, if the learner “thinks, anticipates, and puts forth hypotheses,” then the material is more likely to leave a more lasting “trace in the brain.” The deeper the processing, the stronger the learning.

Error feedback is the third prop that bolsters learning. Mistakes are an endemic component of learning, but we also need nonthreatening corrective feedback so that we can amend our mental models. Students gain maximally when the feedback is specific and provides guidance on how they may enhance their answers. Grades, in and of themselves, are “insufficiently informative,” as they don’t reveal why a student erred or how he or she can improve oneself.

The fourth mast of learning is consolidation wherein a student moves from exerting conscious, deliberate effort to performing tasks with automaticity. Learning to read and compute are examples of skills that become automatised with repeated practice.

So, what can teachers do to enhance these four shafts during online instruction? First, request every student to keep their videos turned on through the interaction. When they sign in, connect with students by making eye contact (as far as possible through the camera) and asking questions to build rapport. Begin the class with an engaging anecdote, video, case study or an intriguing question.

When you speak, be aware that attention spans are more compromised online. So, it is best if you intersperse your talking with activities and interactions with your students.

Use slides to emphasise key points or to illustrate examples. Be versatile in terms of delivery formats. Alternate between videos, slides, lecture and activities. And most importantly, solicit student engagement by posing questions. Encourage pupils to predict, summarise, analyse, infer and deduce. To ensure maximal participation, call students randomly. But there should be no penalty for not knowing or answering incorrectly.

To ensure that students have understood concepts, give short quizzes and assignments frequently that may be submitted online. Be precise in your feedback while giving pointers on how they can improve their answers.

To help students consolidate knowledge, spend a few minutes every week reviewing previous concepts and skills. Slides that illustrate how new ideas are linked to material learnt earlier can help students forge meaningful connections. Give exercises that deepen their understanding.

While online learning is more arduous for teacher and students alike, using the framework of the four pillars can help you deliver more inviting, invigorating and insightful lessons.

(The author is director, PRAYATNA)