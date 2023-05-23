Plan to study abroad in your summer breaks

During the summer holidays, most parents wonder how to keep their teenagers busy and productive. If your child is in Class 9 or above, consider sending them to a summer school abroad.

If you are a student already pursuing a degree in college, you could spend your summer vacation at a university abroad where you are able to earn credits that can be transferred to your university or you can do a certificate course in a subject that is not offered in your present institute. This will not only strengthen your resume but will certainly help you develop as an individual.

Most universities across the world offer summer programmes for a duration of two to four weeks. These would either be subject-specific with college credits which one can use while enrolling into a university or it could be a course that prepares one for college life where you are taught soft skills, how to apply to universities, how to write a good statement of purpose and build a strong resume. Students have the option to attend classes in public speaking, creative writing, debating, robotics, sports, design etc. They are made to attend taster sessions of classes which will give them an idea as to what to expect at the university.

Whether one plans to study in India or abroad, these summer schools really help in character building, upping your confidence quotient, morale-boosting, learning to be independent and responsible, getting used to new cultures and appreciating diversity. These programmes are generally affordable and include stay, food, classes, and a certificate at the end of the course. A short-term tourist visa is sufficient to apply for a summer programme.

Summer programmes that are designed for young high school students generally include site seeing trips, a taste of the local culture, local food etc., making it the right balance of knowledge and fun.

Popular summer study courses are Business and Economics, Engineering, Architecture, Medical Science, Artificial Intelligence, Media Studies, International Relations, Sustainable Development, and Law. These courses are built to develop valuable life skills such as teamwork, communication, time management and critical thinking skills.

Some of the more popular summer schools are listed below:

UK:

Oxford Royale Academy: They offer summer courses in over 42 subjects at Oxford and Cambridge. Their programmes are for ages 13 to 24. Their courses are Ideal for high schoolers and young graduates.

London School of Economics: They offer around 100 programmes meant for undergraduates and Graduates. Their programmes are rigorous and mainly in the field of Economics, Business & Management, Accounting, Finance, International Relations, Government, Psychology and Society, Law, Research Methods, Data Science, and Mathematics. A student earns 3 to 4 credits which can be transferred to the university where they are pursuing their Bachelors or Masters. Entry requirements include a high GPA and a good IELTS score.

Kings College London: Their Summer programs are suitable for high school and college students. Subjects include Media Studies, Business Management, Science & Technology, Law, Psychology, Medical Sciences, Engineering, and International Relations.

Germany:

TU Berlin Summer and Winter School: The University offers 2 to 4 weeks of courses in the months of July, August, and January. These programmes are open to undergraduate and graduate students where they receive a TU Berlin Certificate and earn up to 6 European credit points. The courses are largely in the areas of Computer Science and Engineering, Space Science and Entrepreneurship.

Free University of Berlin: Two to five weeks courses like Making of Europe, History of Art etc., that offer European credits of 5 to 13 points.

USA:

Stanford University, Harvard Summer School, Columbia Summer School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cornell, and Brown University are the most sought-after among high school students.

The New School at Parsons offers courses in Art & Design which include Animation, Illustration, Fashion, Fine Arts, Graphic & Digital Design, Interior Design, Media & Film Studies, Photography, Portfolio making etc. These courses are again offered to both high school and college students.

Other countries

New Zealand: The University of Auckland offers Summer Start Programs where a student can attend a six weeks course where they earn credits and transition to their degree programme. Macleans College, Auckland, offers flexible summer programs for high school students in sports, hospitality and tourism, college preparation, Global citizenship etc.

Netherlands: Utrecht University offers programmes for students pursuing their Bachelors or Masters. Subjects range from Data Science to Sustainability Crisis.

Spain: IE University Madrid and EU Business School Barcelona: Their programmes are for one or two weeks and are designed for pre-university students, undergraduate students & recent graduates.

With many options being offered by all the top universities, you can plan to make the most out of your summer break while keeping a balance between leisure and learning.