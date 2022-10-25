Plan to study in Germany? Have 13 years of schooling...

Dear Madam,

I am a Class 11 student and a medical aspirant. Is studying MBBS in the UK or other places in Europe like Germany better than studying in India? If yes, what are the suitable universities and how to apply for them? What are the paramedical courses available in these universities?

A student

Dear student,

MBBS in any country is not easy. The programme is highly competitive with high entry requirements. If you want to pursue your MBBS abroad, I would recommend UK universities like the University of Aberdeen, Anglia Ruskin University, University of Birmingham, Brighton and Sussex, Bristol University, Dundee University, Exeter University, Glasgow University, Keele University, Leicester University and Cardiff University. You would have to take the IELTS academic test and either the UCAT or BMAT. Although German medical universities are among the best in the world and offer free education, I don’t think you might be eligible for direct admission for two reasons. First, you need 13 years of schooling. Secondly, most MBBS programmes are taught in German. If you are keen on Germany, you could pursue a foundation course and learn the language simultaneously. Once you complete the course successfully and pass the exam, you will be able to enrol for a bachelor’s degree. You would also have to prove your fluency in the language by completing at least level two of German. Heidelberg University, RWTH Aachen University, University of Munich, Humboldt-University, Lubeck University, Magdeburg University, Munster University, Wurzburg University, Tubingen University, Freiburg University and Leipzig University are among the best for undergraduate medical programmes. These universities offer a range of paramedical courses which include Bachelor’s in Paramedical Science, Health Science, Physiotherapy, Molecular Medicine, Medical Information Science etc.

Dear Madam,

I completed my BDS in India, Can I know about job opportunities in Canada for dentists? And also how to go about it?

Bhumika

Dear Bhumika,

To practise in Canada, you must complete the National Dental Examining Board (NDEB) process of Canada and obtain a license. I suggest you apply for a Post Graduate Certificate or Diploma Course in areas such as oral and maxillofacial surgery, dental hygiene, periodontics, prosthodontics, orthodontics etc. Go to Canada on a student visa and simultaneously complete the NDEB process. Once you get the license, you will have ample opportunities to practise.

Dear Madam,

I’m currently working as a database administrator. I have completed my graduation in Industrial Engineering and Management. I want to pursue MS but I am confused about which field to go into. And I’m not sure about which course to enrol in MS based on what I’m working on right now.

Bindushri

Dear Bindushri,

Always pick a career or a course that you enjoy. Rather than choosing between what you have already studied and your present line of work, look at your options differently. Choose what you want to do based on your career goals, where you see yourself five years from now and what you need to do in order to achieve that goal. Once you are clear about what you want, it will be easy to pick a Masters in Database Design and Management, Industrial Engineering or Engineering Management.

(Send your questions to dheducation@deccanherald.co.in with subject STUDY ABROAD or STUDY IN INDIA)