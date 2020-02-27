Dear Madam,

I am an Electrical Engineer and I would like to pursue my master’s with specialisation in Electric Vehicles. Which universities abroad offer this course?

Shashank Prabhu

Dear Shashank,

As the world is moving towards an environmental-friendly green economy, there are plenty of new job prospects in the Electric Vehicle segment.

Universities such as Oxford, Cranfield and Coventry in the UK Michigan Tech, Wayne State and Michigan Dearborn in the US, University of Stuttgart in Germany are among the popular ones for this course.

Dear Madam,

I am pursuing my master’s degree in Public Health. I wish to intern in the public health field in India and abroad. I want to take up a two-month-long internship beginning in April. Which organisations offer such internships and how to apply for the same?

Shivani

Dear Shivani,

Firstly, carry out thorough research online to find internship opportunities. Prepare an impressive resume and approach all the organisations you wish to apply to directly. A recommendation letter from your current professor will certainly help you in getting an internship.

Don’t stop after applying to a few places. The more organisations you approach, the better are your chances of being accepted by one of them.

Dear Madam,

I am a final year BE (Electrical and Electronics) student. I want to do my master’s in Germany. Which universities will I be able to apply in Germany? And based on my CGPA score (7.3), how much do I need to score in GRE? What is the eligibility criteria for those universities and the fee structure?

Poorva

Dear Poorva,

Technical University of Munich, RWTH Aachen University, Technical University of Berlin and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology are among the best for

Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

You need to get a GRE score of 325 and above and IELTS of 6.5 and above in each band. Admission to these universities is highly competitive.

Dear Madam,

My daughter is in her final year of BArch and she doesn’t want to do her master’s but instead, she wants to do some other courses in Architecture abroad. Please suggest any course that she can take up abroad? Is there any entrance exam she needs to take up?

Sandeep Zele

Dear Sandeep,

Your daughter can do courses such as Construction Management, Project Management, Interiors and Design, Urban planning, Landscape design etc. I would recommend Universities in the UK for this. University of Westminster London, Nottingham Trent University, Middlesex University, Anglia Ruskin University and Sheffield Hallam University are some of them known for such courses.

She needs to take her IELTS academic test for admission to a UK university. All master’s programmes in the UK are for a duration of one year. She will be able to work part-time for 20 hours per week and 40 hours during holidays. On the completion of her course, she will be allowed to stay back for two years in the UK.