Prepare well and crack NEET with confidence

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is scheduled to be held on July 26. Here are some last-minute preparation tips that will help students do well.

‘No’ to new topics: The syllabus of NEET is vast and it is humanly not possible to remember each and every topic. Considering the limited time on hand, studying a new chapter or topic now won’t help.

Make notes: While preparing for exams, students usually read, understand, and recall. Making notes while studying will help one remember the topic well and for a longer period. Make it a habit to draw diagrams and write down formulas, tables, graphs. This will help you understand the concept clearly. Start revising the chapters a few

days before the exam.

Take breaks: Take some breaks in between and recall what you have studied so far. In the last leg of preparation, don’t read the whole chapter and study material, instead just focus on important topics and those topics which are easy to remember.

Solve mock test papers: With less than a month left, it is high time you start solving mock test papers. You will not only get an idea on the type of questions but also improve your writing speed.

Solve more numericals: NEET syllabus includes numericals in Physics and Chemistry. Allot some time to solve numericals daily. This will make problem-solving easy.

Be thorough with NCERT books: Be thorough with NCERT books as most questions will be based on them. The main strategy to crack NEET is to cover NCERT textbooks first and then go for other reference books, sample papers and online videos.

Stay connected: Staying connected with other aspirants will keep you informed and updated. This can also act as a stress buster.

Be positive: NEET is considered as one of the toughest entrance exams in the world. As the exam date is approaching, you might be tensed. Stress can create a negative impact on your result. Be calm and positive. That will help you do your exam very smoothly and confidently.

(The author is founder of Career Xpert)