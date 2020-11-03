Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic and instructional

Art as a hobby helps nurture a child in various ways apart from being a favourite pass time. It has been proven that art reduces stress hormone and calms the mind. Drawing and painting helps one to relax, de-stress, particularly in times like the pandemic.

Painting improves the child’s fine mobility skills. Using crayons and brushes supports in the development of finger muscles and improves hand-eye coordination in young kids. Pursuing drawing activities regularly can improve their concentration skills. It teaches a child to pay attention to details which helps her in the long run.

Positive mindset

The choice of colours, placements of figures, brush strokes all aid one to understand a child's feelings and work with them accordingly. Painting is calming, healing and therapeutic, it is the best way to bust stress and it has an upbeat impact on one’s wellbeing.

Pursuing art at any age provides a good distraction. Training in art helps a child in developing numerous skills such as observation, cognitive skills and creativity. It’s a fulfilling experience to create something beautiful. Creating artwork leads to the enhancement of emotional health, reduces cortisol and encourages a more optimistic attitude.

Tips for parents

Encourage your child’s creative expression. Facilitate them draw or paint by providing age-appropriate materials - be it colouring books, crayons, oil pastels, brushes, canvas etc.

Create a small corner where the child can sit and paint without worrying about the mess. Try different activities such as painting diyas, birthday cards, painting photo frames or making rangoli designs together with the children.

Never force the child to pursue art and be patient. Keep comments to a minimum and do not keep finding faults in the artwork.

Enrol them for art classes during weekends or vacations, many online platforms conduct virtual art classes.

Appreciate their work and display their creations at home.

To sustain the child’s interest, encourage the child to take part in drawing-related events.