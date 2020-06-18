Stay aware, develop skills, keep job options open

Covid-19 has changed the way we live. It has resulted in economic fallout and consequently a significant slump in employment. This could also bring about an inevitable recession across multiple industries.

With private companies looking at cutting costs and reducing the size of the workforce due to market slump, the crisis has brought with itself not only the threat of life but also of livelihood for freshers who have just stepped into the industry. At this point of time, it is essential for students, new graduates and professionals to source opportunities in the government sector. The good news is that the government will now have to focus on employing more people to fill in the vacancies.

So, the youth need to be prepared and cultivate the right kind of skills to secure a job in the government sector. It is apt to note here that a government job has always been coveted for the security it offers even in times of an economic downturn. There are also different career streams within the government sector to choose from.

In case you wish to pursue a job in the government sector, here’s what you need to do:

Keep yourself aware of all the career opportunities in the government sector, relevant to your qualification. Do some research on the different jobs and assess which job is suitable for you and whether you possess the required aptitude. Also be aware of the eligibility criteria, exam syllabus and exam pattern. Regularly check the job notifications in the appropriate government websites.

Once you have a general idea, start preparing for the recruitment exam. Apart from preparations, it is equally important to practice solving test papers.

Lastly, be confident and it will help you tide over the crisis.

(The author is co-founder, Testbook)