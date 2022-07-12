The case for ties between colleges and society

The year 2020 compelled the world to reimagine life, its purpose, and the overall way of being. Higher education institutions (HEIs) were no exception. Besides facing the uncertainties brought along by the pandemic, HEIs also needed to pivot, redefine their purpose, transition to the evolving needs of new-age learners and, more importantly, the communities they are situated in. While the notion of community engagement is not novel, evolving approaches to community engagement are now more necessary than ever in post-pandemic higher education.

There is an inevitable and symbiotic relationship that exists between communities and HEIs. As a result, universities and higher education institutions of all types need to step out of their ivory towers to play a more significant role in the world as knowledge ecosystems that are pivotal to society’s socio-economic and cultural evolution. For many academics, this means rethinking their approaches to teaching and learning and how key campus and community partners contribute to those processes.

At the heart of community engagement is the collaboration between HEIs and the local and surrounding communities, where both partners are deeply committed to sharing and disseminating knowledge and resources.

Climate change, migration, the ageing of societies, and talent nurturing have become increasingly significant socio-economic challenges that must be addressed worldwide. So it’s no surprise that they’ve become a prevalent issue among students pursuing advanced degrees.

Additionally, the pandemic drove the creation of programmes geared toward re-emphasising higher education’s civic engagement efforts. Such high-impact programmes rely on grassroots efforts and provide immersive community engagement and significant practical value.

Besides strengthening civic responsibility, advancement on critical societal issues and contributing to the public good, such partnerships and programmes also enrich scholarship, research, and creative activity, leading to innovations in pedagogy, teaching, and learning practice, further developing educated and engaged citizens.

Rebranding the policies

Nearly every university and educational institution these days has a section of its curriculum dedicated to encouraging students to interact and participate directly with society. Some HEIs worldwide are rebranding themselves as “civic universities,” incorporating ground, regional, and social issues into their curricula, involving the local community in teaching and research projects, providing adult learning, and communicating and forging connections with local communities.

Certain policies are also explored at the national and international levels to address the current trends. The question of how universities can contribute to social and economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 period is likely to be at the top of policymakers’ agendas. Most of such policies will need to factor in regional diversity, types of institutions, institutional capacity and financial sustainability, and alignment with the HEI’s strategic priorities.

While there can be no one-size-fits-all answer to the questions, the topic has garnered huge limelight in the policies and programmes of transnational institutions and at the national and university levels. Moreover, universities have a rising aspiration to lead society in developing global knowledge to address global challenges and concerns through teaching, research, innovation, and more importantly, service.

(The author is a director of a nonprofit working in

education sector)