The novel coronavirus has not just overwhelmed healthcare systems across the world, but has also crippled the global economy. Consumption is at a standstill causing huge revenue losses across industries. Understandably, career building is a major challenge during these difficult times as new jobs have also shrunk heavily. Whether you are a professional or a fresh graduate, it is important to plan your career strategically.

These are some steps that will help you stay positive:

Reflect on your career so far: Sometimes dark phases are openings to new beginnings. If you have lost your job at this critical juncture, take this moment to reflect on your career so far. Were you happy doing what you do or have you just been bidding your time in a job role you barely enjoy? If the answer is the latter, you do not just need to look for a new job, but also take a new pathway ahead. Often we land up in professions we are not cut out for. Now may be the time to reinvent yourself and venture out into a new field. Even if you are a fresh graduate, you must contemplate the career path you want to take.

Build your network: Make no mistake. Networking is very important for career building. You might be an introvert or a social recluse but this is something you must build upon. Network with your friends, former colleagues, college friends and create an active community of professionals around you. This is the age of webinars. Join a few like-minded people and organise online alumni meets to widen your networking prospects. This will help you get the right tip-offs about new job prospects. Work intensively on creating an attractive LinkedIn profile.

Add to your skill set: This might sound like a cliché but the best way to keep your career vibrant is to keep learning new skills. New skills do not just add to your profile but they also open new vistas or fields for you. Online learning has already gained a lot of traction in recent times and the Covid-19 crisis has further mainstreamed e-learning.

The more skills you have the more opportunities you will encounter in life. So, if you are experiencing a career low, consider a few online courses to boost your readiness for new opportunities. Learn programming, web development or automation. Look for building new skills in fields where jobs have not dried up.

Consider a career switch: If opportunities have dried down in your field, you must actively consider a career switch. Organisations are also looking to prepare themselves for the future. This makes them look for candidates who have skills needed for the future. Make a conscious decision as to what kind of a career pivot you would like to make. Then move ahead, build your profile for that career shift. If you are a numbers person, consider learning data analytics. Big Data is the word for the future and data analysis jobs are growing by leaps and bounds every year. Look for opportunities in the field of social development and prepare yourself accordingly by enrolling yourself in online courses offered by development agencies. Several international organisations offer a series of certificate courses that you might like to undertake. If you have been an academically bright person, you may also consider switching to academics. Apply for PhD seats in universities and start preparing for NET/JRF exams.

You do not necessarily need to change industries to make this switch. You may also consider trying your hand at a different work function in your own industry. If you have been a customer relationship executive so far and there are more job opportunities in sales; there is no harm in taking this mini plunge to a new area of work. You may also need to consider switching cities to make this happen. Do not be scared of stepping out of your comfort zone.

Internships for students: Look out for companies who are hiring interns on a short or long-term basis to get an experience of working with a firm. Many sectors are working and might be looking for smart individuals to help them out. Hunt for those companies. Take up project-based assignments with them; if your work is good they might consider paying you a stipend or offer you a full time job as well.

(The author is founder of Bada Business)