Well begun is half done

A growing body of evidence shows that most of our brain's functions become fully developed by the age of six. Hence, emotional, physical, social, cognitive and linguistic capacities built during these years are vital for success in school and workplaces later.

With concepts and technologies becoming outdated faster than ever, we must consistently ‘unlearn’ and ‘relearn’ and the building blocks for this resilience are also laid in our early years.

Early childhood education (ECE) becomes more critical in India when we consider socio-economic differences. In our country, families belonging to the bottom 60% of our income distribution are more prone to hardships like frequent migration, discrimination and unsafe living conditions. These may have long-term implications on a child’s learning, behaviour and health.

Keeping these factors in view, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has increased focus on ECE by integrating pre-school (3 to 6 years of age) into the formal education system. It emphasises linking ECE curriculum to foundational literacy and numeracy by promoting reading, writing and arithmetic. There is also a push towards better use of technology, especially through modular open digital infrastructure like the ‘DIKSHA’ platform. However, the success of the NEP lies in its implementation.

Opportunity for entrepreneurs

Meanwhile, a number of entrepreneurs in India have begun entering the ECE space. Covid-19 gave the much-needed boost to online education and made learners in Tier 2 and 3 cities as well as lower and middle-income groups more comfortable accessing education online. These trends augur well for innovators in the ECE space.

Of course, the ‘digital divide’ between the affluent and less affluent and those living outside the urban centres is a major concern and hence, entrepreneurs have been tailoring products that are compatible with lower-end mobiles also. To control excessive screen time, innovators are blending learning models that combine physical objects and digital devices.

For learners

Innovative learning resources can help students with varying abilities and backgrounds to learn better. Some interactive apps and live classes use song and story-based learning, games and activities customised in local languages and characters to help children learn languages, math, science and social skills. Some provide digital learning tools for students with autism and other special needs. This apart, there are apps using technologies like gamification, artificial/virtual reality (AR/VR) and internet-of-things for adapting learning.

For teachers

To help teachers/schools manage the learning process, innovators have come up with learning management systems, evidence-backed curriculum, software for managing administrative tasks and parent communication, and assessments and diagnostics. There is also technology for educators to track learners’ speech, movements and interactions.

Enabling ecosystem

While entrepreneurs push their innovations in ECE, they require an equally important ecosystem. Successful implementation of the NEP’s recommendations by a few states can also have a ripple effect on others. It is also essential to foster demand for quality education among parents themselves. With this, much greater activity in this space is expected in near future. By shaping the early learning years of our children properly, half the job of preparing them to lead meaningful lives is done.

(The writer is the managing director of a social change venture)