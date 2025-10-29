<p>In what is considered to be one of biggest personal data leak, Troy Hunt, creator of data breach authentication website Have I been Pwned (HIBP), has claimed that <a href="https://www.troyhunt.com/tag/have-i-been-pwned-3f/">more than 183 million unique emails and passwords have been leaked</a> on darknet.</p><p>The leaked dataset also includes millions of Gmail IDs and passwords. However, it should be noted that there was no breach in Google’s services.</p>.'Slight slip of mind': Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath's X account gets hacked, recovered .<p>The personal account details were harvested using infostealer malware-laced websites and compromised mobile applications. </p><p>Most smartphone and computer users are not fully aware of the threats lurking online and on social media platforms and messenger apps.</p><p>Threat actors send emails and messages with url links to fakes websites. And when the user unsuspectingly clicks on the links, they are diverted to web pages compromised with malware. And, they flood the screen with messages like 'devices affected with virus' and 'download this anti-virus app immediately'. </p><p>Naive people panic and install app and link it to their email IDs and the malware logs all the personal data. </p><p>Also, they even fill the Know Your Customer (KYC) form with more details, including home address and mobile numbers.</p><p>Smartphone and computer users are advised to exercise caution when venturing too deep into web. </p><p>Be wary of websites and mobile apps developed by unknown publishers. </p>.<p><strong>Check if your email has been compromised</strong> </p><p>People who are worried that their details may have compromised, can verify it on <a href="https://haveibeenpwned.com/">HIBP website</a>. </p>.<p><strong>Here are a few tips on how to safeguard yourself from such cyber threats: </strong></p><p>1) For any details, always go to the company's official website (and ensure the website has ‘https’ in the url. If it has just ‘http’ come out of it immediately. </p><p>2) Always download apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store or Microsoft Store.</p><p>3) Never download any .zip file unless you are sure the mail came from a known person.</p><p>4) Always, make sure you have a good anti-virus application installed on the system.</p>