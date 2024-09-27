Amazon Great Indian Sale 2024: Top smartphone deals

Amazon on Thursday (September 26) kicked off the Great Indian Festival Sale in India for Prime subscribers. Now, it is accessible to all customers.
US-based company is offering big discounts on smartphones of popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo, iQOO, Oppo, Xiaomi and more.
Here are the best deals available on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 worth taking a look at:
Apple iPhone 15 Plus.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 Plus for as low as Rs 79,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 89,900. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 51,650 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 15 Plus.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
iPhone 14 Plus
Amazon is offering the iPhone 14 Plus for as low as Rs 69,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 79,900. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 51,650 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple iPhone 13.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
iPhone 13
Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 41,999 (base model 128GB) against MRP Rs 59,600. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 39,650 off for trading in an old phone for the iPhone 13.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Photo Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Titanium Violet, 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage) for as low as Rs 1,22,,999 against MRP Rs 1,44,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 51,650 off for trading in an old phone for the new S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Galaxy Z Flip6
Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage) for Rs 1,09,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 51,650 off for trading in an old phone for the new Z Flip6.
Samsung Galaxy A35 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Galaxy A35 5G
Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage) for as low as Rs 33,999 against MRP Rs 36,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 32,299 off for trading in an old phone for the new A35.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Galaxy M35
Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (Daybreak Blue,8GB RAM,256GB Storage) for as low as Rs 19,499 against MRP Rs 27,499. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 18,400 off for trading in an old phone for the new A35.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Galaxy A14 5G
Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage) for as low as Rs 12,959 against MRP Rs 17,499. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 12,250 off for trading in an old phone for the A14.
OnePlus 12 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus 12
Amazon is offering the OnePlus 12 for Rs 64,999 (256GB). And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 51,650 off for trading in an old phone for the new OnePlus 12.
OnePlus 12R series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus 12R
Amazon is offering the OnePlus 12R for Rs 40,999 (16GB RAM + 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 45,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 38,650 off for trading in an old phone for the new OnePlus 12R.
OnePlus 11R
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus 11R
Amazon is offering the OnePlus 11R for Rs 27,999 (Sonic Black, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) against MRP Rs 39,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 26,500 off for trading in an old phone for the new OnePlus 11R.
OnePlus Nord 4 5G series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord 4
Amazon is offering the OnePlus Nord 4 for Rs 32,998 (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage) against MRP Rs 39,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 30,450 off for trading in an old phone for the new OnePlus Nord 4.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
OnePlus Nord CE 4
Amazon is offering the OnePlus Nord 4 for Rs 23,499 (Dark Chrome, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage). And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 22,200 off for trading in an old phone for the new OnePlus Nord CE 4.
Xiaomi 14 series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Xiaomi 14
Amazon is offering the Xiaomi 14 for Rs 47,999 (Black, 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage) against MRP Rs 79,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 41,900 off for trading in an old phone for the new Xiaomi 14.
Redmi Note 13 Pro: Redmi Note 13 Pro: Note 13 Pro by Redmi, stands out with its with feature-rich camera hardware, featuring a triple-lens setup with main 200MP sensor. Tt can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps), full HD 1080p at 30/60/120fps and is a top choice for budding photographers and content creators.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Redmi Note 13 Pro
Amazon is offering the Redmi Note 13 Pro for Rs 22,999 (Black, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) against MRP Rs 28,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 20,700 off for trading in an old phone for the new Redmi Note 13 Pro.
Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Redmi 13
Amazon is offering the Redmi 13 5G for Rs 12,999 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage). And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs Rs 12,250 off for trading in an old phone for the Redmi 13.
iQOO 12 5G series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
iQOO 12
Amazon is offering the iQOO 12 for Rs 49,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage) against MRP Rs 59,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 47,999 off for trading in an old phone for the new iQOO 12.
iQOO Z9s 5G series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
iQOO Z9s
Amazon is offering the iQOO Z9s for Rs 19,998 (8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) against MRP Rs 25,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 18,850 off for trading in an old phone for the new iQOO Z9s.
Vivo V40 series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Vivo V40 5G
Amazon is offering the Vivo V40 for Rs 34,999 (Gangetic Blue, 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage) against MRP Rs 39,999.
Vivo V30 5G series.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Vivo V30 5G
Amazon is offering the Xiaomi 14 for Rs 29,999 (Black, 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage) against MRP Rs 38,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 28,300 off for trading in an old phone for the new V30 5G.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Motorola Edge 50 Pro
Amazon is offering the Edge 50 Pro for Rs 32,799 (Luxe Lavender, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage). And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 30,450 off for trading in an old phone for the new Edge 50 Pro.
Moto G64 5G series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Motorola Moto G64 5G
Amazon is offering the Moto G64 5G for Rs 17,850 (Ice Lilac, 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage). And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs Rs 16,250 off for trading in an old phone for the new Moto G64.
Tecno Pova 6 Pro series phone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G
Amazon is offering the Pova 6 Pro 5G for Rs 19,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB Storage) against MRP Rs 22,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs 18,999 off for trading in an old phone for the Pova 6 Pro.
Oppo Find N3 Flip.
Credit: DH Photo/ KVN Rohit
Oppo Find N3 Flip
Amazon is offering the Find N3 Flip for Rs 55,890 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) against MRP: Rs 99,999. And, there is also an exchange offer with up to Rs Rs 51,650 off for trading in an old phone for the Find N3 Flip.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Oppo Reno 12 Pro
Amazon is offering the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G for Rs 34,789 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) against MRP Rs 53,999.
