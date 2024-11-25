Android 15: List of Motorola phones eligible for Google's new mobile OS

<p>Last month, Google rolled out Android 15 to Pixel phones and just recently OnePlus began releasing the latest update to select premium devices phases.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/motorola">Motorola</a> too is expected to bring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a>'s new mobile OS update. Most of the premium devices launched in 2024 and older phones unveiled in the second half of 2023 are eligible to get Android 15.</p><p>The latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/android">Android update</a> introduces new refreshing user interface features such as wallpapers, and themes. Also, it will bring improvements in performance, and extend battery life through efficient power distribution to frequently used apps.</p>.Google brings new security features to combat online fraud, malware-laced apps on Android phones.<p>It also brings new security features including Theft Detection. </p><p>For the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-rolls-out-new-anti-theft-security-feature-to-android-phones-3222099">Theft Detection Lock</a>, Google has fed critical information to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm such as sudden speed associated with theft. Robbers usually snatch the device and run or drive away in a vehicle.</p><p>Theft Detection makes full use of the on-device AI tech and sensors to instantly know the phone has been snatched initiates the screen lock and makes it worthless for the mugger.</p><p><strong>List of Motorola phones eligible for Android 15 update:</strong></p><p>Motorola Edge 40 Ultra, 40 Neo, Edge 50 Ultra, 50 Neo, Edge 50, 50 Pro, 50 Fusion, Moto G75, G85, Motorola Razr 40, 40 Ultra, Razr 50, and 50 Ultra.</p>.Android 15: List of Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones eligible for HyperOS 2 update.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>