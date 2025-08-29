<p>In June, Google rolled out the Android 16 update to its Pixel phones. And, since then, several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Samsung, OnePlus and others have begun beta testing on their respective devices.</p><p>Now, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/xiaomi-unveils-redmi-15-with-snapdragon-6s-gen-3-silicon-7000mah-battery-in-india-3687183">Xiaomi</a> has announced the key features of the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update and also revealed the list of devices eligible for the beta testing programme.</p><p>The new HyperOS 3 will feature several enhancements, including a revamped visual user interface, Super Island, cinematic lock screen, redesigned photo gallery, expressive animations when loading apps, generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features like circle to search and improvements in system performance and stability.</p>.Pixel 10: Top ten generative AI features of Google's flagship phone.<p>The Super Island feature is similar to the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone. It will offer live visual animation around the front camera to deliver real-time information such as the estimated time of arrival of the cab, food delivery update, and also a countdown timer and more.</p>.<p>Further, HyperOS 3 allows cross-connectivity with Apple iPhones, iPads and Mac devices to unlock Xiaomi phones and other devices via FaceID or Touch ID. Also, share files more easily than ever before.</p>.<p>For now, Xiaomi has revealed details of when beta testing will begin and supported devices in China. The company is expected to reveal information related to global variants in the coming weeks. </p><p><strong>List of Xiaomi devices eligible to apply for HyperOS 3 beta programme:</strong></p><p><strong>Phase 1:</strong></p><p>Beta testing for Xiaomi 15 Ultra, 15S Pro, 15 Pro, 15, Redmi K80 Pro, K80 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5, Pad 7 Pro will start from August 29, 2025.</p><p><strong>Phase 2:</strong></p><p>Beta testing for Xiaomi MIX Flip 2, Redmi K80, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, Pad 7, Redmi Pad, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED series are slated to start from September 17, 2025</p><p><strong>Phase 3:</strong></p><p>Android 16 beta testing for Xiaomi MIX Fold 4, MIX Flip, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, 14 Pro, 14, Redmi K70 Pro, K70 Ultra, K70, K70E, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is scheduled to start from September 30, 2025.</p>.Pixel 10 series: Top five noteworthy features of Google's premium Android phone .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>