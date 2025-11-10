<p>Millions of Android-powered Samsung Galaxy phones are under risk of getting hacked, say the security researchers from Unit 42 of Palo Alto Networks, an internet security firm.</p><p>Cyber threat actors have exploited a previously unknown zero-day <a href="https://unit42.paloaltonetworks.com/landfall-is-new-commercial-grade-android-spyware/">vulnerability (CVE-2025-21042)</a> in Samsung’s Android image processing library.</p><p>For the uninitiated, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vulnerabilities-detected-in-android-phones-update-now-cert-in-3716960">zero-day</a> means a software security vulnerability, where the concerned experts (in this case, engineers at Samsung and Google's Android) were previously unaware of its existence, but some hackers may have exploited it to attack systems.</p>.Explained | WhatsApp brings passkeys security for end-to-end encryption of cloud backups; how to enable it.<p>Hackers sent out malicious image files (DNG file format) laced with LANDFALL spyware on WhatsApp Messenger to several Samsung Galaxy phones.</p><p>This particular spyware is similar to the NSO Group's Pegasus, which was used to target high-profile people, human rights activists and journalists worldwide.</p><p>It is a zero-click spyware and can install on any device, where the user has turned on the autodownload feature for multimedia content while connected to a Wi-Fi router or cellular data on. </p><p>There is no official word on how many people have been affected, but as per the report, people using Galaxy S22, S23, S24, and Galaxy Z series phones with Android 13, 14, and 15 versions are vulnerable to LANDFALL spyware.</p><p>It should be noted that Samsung had fixed a vulnerability in April 2025 for this particular spyware, but bad actors have uncovered a new flaw in Samsung’s image processing library to infiltrate the Galaxy phones.</p><p>The LANDFALL spyware is capable of stealing all sensitive documents, photos, videos, messages, contact details, microphone recordings, location tracking, and even call logs as well.</p><p>There is no information on who developed the LANDFALL spyware, but it is said to be used for surveillance of specific targets in the Middle East.</p><p>Here are tips on how to safeguard yourself from such threats:</p><p>1) Turn off the autodownload feature on all messenger apps on your phone</p><p>2) Do not click URLs sent on messenger apps from unknown people</p><p>3) Always download apps from the Google Play Store</p><p>4) Whenever the company rolls out a new software patch, update your phone to the latest software version immediately</p><p>5) Install a good anti-virus on your phone</p>.Google Maps gets booster dose of Gemini AI and more features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>