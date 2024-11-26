Apple announces finalists of App Store Awards 2024

iPhone app of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) Kino, for turning everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces.
2) Runna, for offering tailored training plans to runners of all experience levels.
3) Tripsy, for keeping travellers organised and stress-free.
Also read | Best of 2024: Top Android apps on Google Play Store in India
iPhone game of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) AFK Journey, for building enchanting fantasy worlds with striking battles.
2) The WereCleaner, for delivering comical and creative gameplay.
3) Zenless Zone Zero, for immersing players in action-packed storylines.
iPad app of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) Bluey: Let’s Play, for delivering loveable characters and family-friendly fun.
2) Moises, for elevating music practice with AI-powered tools.
3) Procreate Dreams, for bringing animated stories to life.
iPad game of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) Assassin’s Creed Mirage, for transporting players into a world of narrative-driven adventure.
2) Disney Speedstorm, for bringing exciting, high-speed racing experiences.
3) Squad Busters, for combining the thrill of competition with welcoming, playful gameplay.
Apple Arcade game of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) Balatro+, for inventing a thrilling card game that’s like no other.
2) Outlanders 2, for captivating players with revamped graphics and imaginative levels.
3) Sonic Dream Team, for introducing new adventures to the characters players know and love.
Mac app of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) Adobe Lightroom, for enhancing the photo editing process with AI-powered features.
2) OmniFocus 4, for fostering focus with simplified task management.
3) Shapr3D, for transforming the 3D design workflow.
Mac game of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) Frostpunk 2, for expanding on the city-building genre.
2) Stray, for capturing both mystery and playfulness in its dark world.
3) Thank Goodness You’re Here!, for amusing players with nonstop humour and absurdity.
Apple Watch app of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) LookUp, for improving vocabularies with daily definitions.
2) Lumy, for connecting users to the rhythms of the sun and moon.
3) Watch to 5K, for giving runners a boost, all the way to the finish line.
Apple Vision Pro app of the year 2024 finalists.
Credit: Apple
1) JigSpace, for empowering users to view 3D and augmented reality models with ease.
2) NBA, for redefining the future of how users watch the sports they love.
3) What If…? An Immersive Story, for inviting players into a new kind of Marvel experience.