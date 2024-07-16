Apple rolls out iOS 18, iPadOS 18 beta versions to public

Last month, Apple offered a sneak peek into the company's upcoming new software to its devices-- iPhones, iPads, watches and more.
Apple had announced that it would roll out the developer version first in late June and make it available for the public a little later.
As promised, Apple has now opened access to the public beta version. Interested Apple device owners can experience the latest software first-hand before the official launch, which is scheduled for release only in September or early October.
The beta software can be downloaded on your Apple device by following the procedure mentioned below:
It should be noted that beta software will contain bugs and may sometimes ruin user experience. So, proceed at your own risk. Or, it is better to install the beta firmware on a secondary device.
Here's how to install iOS 18 Beta on iPhone:
Step 1: Go to Settings >> General >> Software update >> Turn on Beta updates.
Here's how to install iPadOS 18 Beta on iPad:
Step 1: Go to Settings >> General >> Software update >> Turn on Beta updates.
Key features of iOS 18/iPadOS 18
New customisation options for the home screen and lock screen: It will allow users to pick and drop apps and widgets in any open space on the home screen and lock screen.
Locked and Hidden apps: To protect personal apps such as social media platforms and messenger apps, iOS 18 /iPadOS 18 offers the option to lock and hide them from prying eyes. They can only be opened with biometric security features--FaceID or TouchID.
Apple's new iOS 18 will bring several India-specific features to iPhones in 2024.
Photo credit: Apple
Multi-lingual Siri: Siri will finally be able to support nine Indian languages including Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil.
Multi-lingual keyboard: It will support Kannada, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu in addition to English.
Apple Intelligence feature will be coming up with new iOS/iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia updates later this year.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple Intelligence: The most notable aspect of the new iOS 18/iPadOS 18 is Apple's proprietary generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature called-- Apple Intelligence. It will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
Besides voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.
However, it should be noted that the Apple intelligence feature will not be available in iOS 18/iPadOS 18 beta versions. Apple is expected to bring the gen AI feature in September or October.
Calculator app gets Maths Notes feature: It allows users to type or write out mathematical expressions and it instantly solves the equations in their handwriting.
