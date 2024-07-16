Apple rolls out iOS 18, iPadOS 18 beta versions to public

Last month, Apple offered a sneak peek into the company's upcoming new software to its devices-- iPhones, iPads, watches and more.

Apple had announced that it would roll out the developer version first in late June and make it available for the public a little later.

As promised, Apple has now opened access to the public beta version. Interested Apple device owners can experience the latest software first-hand before the official launch, which is scheduled for release only in September or early October.

The beta software can be downloaded on your Apple device by following the procedure mentioned below: