Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta with Apple Intelligence, call recording features and more

Apple, earlier this month, released the iOS 18 beta to public developers. However, generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features such as Apple Intelligence, and audio transcriptions were missing.

Now, the company has rolled out a new iOS 18.1 beta with gen AI features to the public testers.

The Apple Intelligence will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.

Besides voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.