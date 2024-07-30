Apple rolls out iOS 18.1 beta with Apple Intelligence, call recording features and more

Apple, earlier this month, released the iOS 18 beta to public developers. However, generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features such as Apple Intelligence, and audio transcriptions were missing.
Now, the company has rolled out a new iOS 18.1 beta with gen AI features to the public testers.
The Apple Intelligence will work systemwide seamlessly, including native apps such as Siri digital assistant, Notes, iMessage, Mail, Photos app and even third-party apps installed across all devices.
Besides voice and text responses, Apple Intelligence, which comes integrated with Image Playground will be able to churn out synthetic photos on iPhones with just text prompts. Initially, it will offer three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch.
After updating to the iOS 18.1 beta, users will be able to record phone calls and get the option to transcribe the entire conversation. If needed, it can also offer a summary of the voice call.
It should be noted that Apple is scheduled to release the final iOS 18 version to the public in September. And, like the beta release programme, it is expected to bring Apple Intelligence and related gen AI features with the iOS 18.1 update in October or early November. These features will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices.
Interested readers can try out the Apple Intelligence feature first-hand by downloading the iOS 18.1 beta software.
However, it should be noted that beta software will contain bugs and may sometimes ruin user experience. So, proceed at your own risk. Or, it is better to install the beta firmware on a secondary device.
It applies to iPads too. Apple iPads with M1 silicon or newer versions will get iPadOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence in Q3, 2024.
Here's how to install iOS/iPadOS 18.1 Beta on iPhone and iPad:
Step 1: Go to Settings >> General >> Software update >> Turn on Beta updates.
Published 30 July 2024, 09:03 IST