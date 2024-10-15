Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Apple Watch Series 10 review: Slimmer, bigger and better than ever

Though the upgrades are incremental, the new Watch Series 10 is one of the best smart wearables in the market thanks to state-of-the-art health-tracking capabilities, intuitive user interface and potential life-saving features.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 15:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

(Top) Apple Watch Series 10 and (bottom) Apple Watch Series 9.

(Top) Apple Watch Series 10 and (bottom) Apple Watch Series 9.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Watch face gallery on Apple Watch app on iPhone.

Watch face gallery on Apple Watch app on iPhone.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10 comes with built-in temperature sensor and depth gauge reader.

Apple Watch Series 10 comes with built-in temperature sensor and depth gauge reader.

Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 10 supports Tides app.

Apple Watch Series 10 supports Tides app.

Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 10 supports Vitals feature.

Apple Watch Series 10 supports Vitals feature.

Credit; DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Health tracking features of Apple Watch Series 10.

Health tracking features of Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Sleep tracking features of Apple Watch Series 10.

Sleep tracking features of Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Sleep Apnea detection feature.

Sleep Apnea detection feature.

Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 15:08 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechApple Watch

Follow us on :

Follow Us