Apple Watch Series 10 review: Slimmer, bigger and better than ever

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
(Top) Apple Watch Series 10 and (bottom) Apple Watch Series 9.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Watch face gallery on Apple Watch app on iPhone.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Apple Watch Series 10 comes with built-in temperature sensor and depth gauge reader.
Apple Watch Series 10 supports Tides app.
Apple Watch Series 10 supports Vitals feature.
Credit; DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Health tracking features of Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Sleep tracking features of Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Sleep Apnea detection feature.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 15 October 2024, 15:08 IST