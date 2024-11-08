Apple's latest ad 'No Sweat' highlights powerful M4 silicon of MacBook Pro

<p>Last week, Apple unveiled the new line of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-unveils-new-macbook-pro-m4-series-3256386">Apple M4-powered MacBook Pro along with the all-new Mac mini and iMacs</a>. As the new devices go on sale on Friday (November 8), the company has rolled out a fun witty ad 'No Sweat' on social media platforms.</p><p>Set to Des'ree's iconic soundtrack "You Gotta Be," and legendary Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir doing the commentary in the background, it shows a weight lifter with M4 on his outfit easily lifting the barbell 'without any sweat' and plays around like a figure skater and throws in the air and catches it with ease. And, in his final act, lifts the barbell with his pinky finger.</p><p>It highlights the powerful <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/apple">Apple</a> M4 silcion, which is touted to be the fastest and most power-efficient computer chipset in the industry.</p>.iOS 18.1: Here's how to remove photobombers using Apple Intelligence-powered Clean-up tool on iPhone .<p>The latest Mac devices are available with three M4 silicons— a standard M4, M4 Pro and top-end M4 Max.</p><p>The regular M4 silicon features a powerful 10-core CPU, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores, and a faster 10-core GPU with Apple’s most advanced graphics architecture.</p><p>The new MacBook Pro starts with 16GB of faster-unified memory with support for up to 32GB, along with 120GB/s of memory bandwidth. With M4, MacBook Pro is up to 1.8x faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 for tasks like editing gigapixel photos, and tasks.</p>.<p>The M4 Pro processor comes with a powerful 14-core CPU with 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with up to a 20-core GPU, that is twice as powerful as M4. </p><p>With M4 Pro, the new MacBook Pro can support a massive 75 per cent increase in memory bandwidth compared to the previous iteration and double that of any AI PC chip.</p><p>The top-end M4 Max chipset houses a 16-core CPU and up to a 40-core GPU. It supports more than half a terabyte per second of unified memory bandwidth and a Neural Engine that is over 3x faster than M1 Max, allowing on-device AI models to run faster than ever. </p><p>With the M4 Max, the MacBook Pro delivers up to 3.5x the performance of the M1 Max. It can support heavy creative workloads like adding visual effects and 3D animation development.</p> .<p>The regular 14-inch MacBook Pro (with M4) will be available with prices starting at Rs 1,69,900. For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,59,900— via Education plans.</p><p>The 14-inch MacBook Pro models (with M4 Pro) will be available for prices starting at Rs 1,99,900. For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,84,900— via Education plans.</p><p>The top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro models (with M4 Pro) will be available for prices starting at Rs 2,49,900. For students and teachers, it is available with prices starting at Rs 1,29,900— via Education plans.</p>.Apple MacBook Pro M3 review: Powerful and versatile.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>