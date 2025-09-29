Arattai Messenger: India’s swadeshi WhatsApp alternative gets 100x surge in traffic; all you need to know
Arattai (meaning chat in Tamil), is an all-in-one messenger app. Users can send texts and voice notes, share photos, documents and even make audio/video calls or post stories similar to Meta's WhatsApp platform.
We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in 3 days (new sign-ups went vertical from 3K/day to 350K/day). We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x peak surge. That is how exponentials work.