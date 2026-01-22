<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/adobe-launches-gen-ai-powered-multi-purpose-editing-app-firefly-for-phones-3593790">Software giant Adobe</a> has launched new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tools to its productivity apps, including Acrobat and Adobe Express.</p><p>Adobe has introduced a new chat-based AI tool in Acrobat that offers a smarter, faster way to complete essential PDF tasks with simple, natural-language prompts.</p><p>Users can remove pages, text, comments and images, find and replace words and phrases, on a PDF document with just voice prompts to the AI chatbot.</p>.Adobe's Firefly, Photoshop apps get Gemini Nano Banana Pro AI booster dose .<p>It can even add e-signatures, passwords and more. For beginners, it has an enhanced Help Panel that offers clear, step-by-step instructions and troubleshooting support via chat.</p><p>Another breakthrough feature of Acrobat is that users can turn a document or a PDF in to power point presentation file with voice commands.</p>.<p>Users can just ask AI to generate an outline from the information in the files and then create a polished presentation — quickly and without being an expert in presentation design.</p><p>Also, Acrobat users have quick access to the tools of Adobe Express and a library of professional presentation templates to refine the PPT.</p><p>The user can select the design they want, and Adobe Express generates a draft.</p><p>And the user never has to leave Acrobat, he/she can use the intuitive tools and AI in Express to make any edits they like — without needing to generate new slides.</p>.<p>Users can easily swap out an image or add a video by generating a new one or choosing one from Adobe Stock. Additionally, they can easily change fonts, rewrite copy and even animate the final slide to really make the ending pop. </p><p>Adobe Acrobat also gets a new AI tool that can convert any long emails or PDFs with hundreds of pages into a custom podcast audio file. Users can just ask the AI Assistant to summarise the information into an engaging podcast-style summary that can be used to prep for a big meeting. Users can listen audio podcast while sitting at the desk, or in the car while driving home or walking the pet.</p><p>Adobe is expected to bring more such gen AI tools to Acrobat and Adobe Express apps.</p>.Google brings 'Answer Now' feature to speed up responses on Gemini AI app; Here's how it works.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>