<p>With more than 3.5 billion active users, Google Chrome has a massive market share of 65 per cent worldwide. Though there are complaints of Chrome consuming too much RAM of the device, it is still the most popular browser as it offers a simple user interface and value-added features such as extensions to improve productivity.</p><p>Now, Google has introduced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Gemini AI to the Chrome browser.</p><p>Gemini AI on Chrome will be accessible in the top right corner of the browser, featuring a star icon.</p><p>At the start, Gemini AI on Chrome will be available in English. Users can ask Gemini to clarify complex information on any webpage (or webpages) they're reading.</p><p>Gemini AI is powered by Google's advanced custom version of the Gemini 2.5 Pro large language AI model. It is capable of understanding complex queries in text and voice and tries to deliver the most accurate response possible.</p><p>Initially, Google will roll out the Gemini AI in Chrome browser to Mac devices, Windows desktop and mobile app in the US. And starting soon, on iOS Chrome version will get Gemini built into the app.</p><p>Later, the Gemini AI update for the Chrome browser will be expanded to more global regions, including India, by the end of 2025.</p><p>Google also revealed that it will be bringing more advanced agentic AI capabilities to Gemini in Chrome. These will let Gemini in Chrome handle any tedious tasks which is currently not possible. You can just ask the Gemini to book a table at a restaurant; it will instantly look for nearby hotels and book as per the user's requirements. </p><p>And, users can just list out the groceries and ask Gemini to order it on an e-commerce platform. It will automatically add all the items to the cart, and at the time of checkout, the user can authorise the transaction to complete the order process.</p><p>Also, thanks to deeper integration with Google's apps such as YouTube, Maps and more, users will be able to do more than before. For instance, the user remembers a scene in a video, but can't remember a spot in the clip. He/she can just ask the Gemini AI to find the particular scene with a small description, and it will go through the entire video and get you the particular spot in the video in less time.</p><p>Also, Google will further fortify Chrome with the Gemini Nano model, which works on-device to detect online fraud. Whenever a user ventures deep into the internet and comes across any shady website, Chrome will be able to warn the user not to click or fill forms with personal details on that particular webpage.</p>