Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: Beware of fake donation websites, VIP pass online scams

There is a lot of festive fervour in cities, towns, and villages across India ahead of Lord Rama pran pratishtha (temple idol consecration) in Ayodhya.
But, cybercriminals have come up with nefarious techniques to hoodwink devotees to steal their hard-earned money.
Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged devotees and citizens to exercise caution on rogues misusing Ayodhya Ram temple consecration.
"Attention!! In Ayodhya, some people are conspiring to loot the devotees of Ram by luring them with VIP darshan of Lord Shri Ram temple etc. Cheating is done through these types of false messages. Devotees should not fall into such traps. Report such messages to the local police," said Vinod Bansal on the X platform (formerly Twitter).
Fake Ram Temple VIP Pass app message and link shared on WhatsApp.
Photo Credit: inod Bansal, National Spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)/X (formerly Twitter)
Beware of the online scams listed below:
Ayodhya Ram Temple VIP Pass app: There is a viral WhatsApp forward asking people to install an app to get a free VIP pass to Ayodhya mandir. There is no such official app to get invitations or a temple pass. Just ignore the messages (shown above) and move on.
Donation to Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust: Never install an app or click the URL link to the Ram Temple donation website shared on the messenger app. Be wary of such website links sent on WhatsApp Telegram or SMS apps.
Also, without verifying, do not pay by scanning QR codes sent on messenger app.
For the uninitiated, Ayodhya Ram Temple is being built by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formed by the Government of India.
If you desire to donate, go to the official website(here). You will get a donation receipt. If you pay Rs 2,000 or more, you can use the donation receipt to claim a deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Ram Mandir Prasad on e-commerce: Some businessmen/woman are misusing the event to fraudulently sell Ram Mandir Prasad (temple sweets) on Amazon and other e-commerce sites. Users can see review ratings below the product to know.
Fake Ram Temple prasad being sold on Amazon.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
If you desire to have Ayodhya Ram temple replicas at home, you can buy them without any fear.
