Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: Beware of fake donation websites, VIP pass online scams

There is a lot of festive fervour in cities, towns, and villages across India ahead of Lord Rama pran pratishtha (temple idol consecration) in Ayodhya.

But, cybercriminals have come up with nefarious techniques to hoodwink devotees to steal their hard-earned money.

Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged devotees and citizens to exercise caution on rogues misusing Ayodhya Ram temple consecration.

"Attention!! In Ayodhya, some people are conspiring to loot the devotees of Ram by luring them with VIP darshan of Lord Shri Ram temple etc. Cheating is done through these types of false messages. Devotees should not fall into such traps. Report such messages to the local police," said Vinod Bansal on the X platform (formerly Twitter).