<p>Popular smartphone maker Oppo has revealed key features of the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and also announced the list of phones eligible for the latest software update.</p><p>ColorOS 16 comes with big upgrades not just in terms of visual user interface, but also promises significant improvements to performance in the device.</p><p>The latest ColorOS 16 comes with an all-new Luminous Rendering Engine, which revamps the Android rendering framework. By breaking down the barriers between system modules, the engine enables independent rendering for smooth visuals, instant responses, and truly immersive interactions.</p><p>It can deliver 40 per cent improvements in app loading faster. With the all-new Trinity Engine and industry-first chip-level Dynamic Frame Sync, there will be 13 per cent power efficiency and 37 per cent enhancement in terms of stability of the device.</p><p>And, thanks to Android 16's Material-3 Expressive UX, it promises a fluid user interface, with smooth transitions and natural, expressive animations while launching an app or switching between apps.</p><p>Also, with the AI Dynamic Depth feature, users can create a wallpaper with motion poster and immersive layered depth.</p><p>ColorOS 16 also promises to improve the gaming experience on phones.</p><p>With Android 16, Google is bringing its strongest mobile device protection. It enables an array of robust device security features that protect the user from online attacks, harmful apps, unsafe websites, scam calls and more.</p><p>Android 16 update brings a live update feature option to compatible apps such as cab service, food delivery and e-commerce. On phones, it will be called the Aqua Dynamic feature. It will show a live animated feed on the lock screen about the latest status update of the delivery or the estimated time of arrival of the taxi</p><p>Also, there is a privacy security feature, which makes a stolen Android phone useless.</p><p>It also brings improvements to Mind Space, Gemini AI, AI Writer, AI Recording, and other AI features in the phones.</p><p><strong>List of phones eligible for Android 16-based ColorOS 16:</strong></p><p>In November, Oppo has plans to roll out the new update to Find N3 Flip, Reno14 5G, Find X8 Pro, Reno 13 Pro 5G, Find X8, Reno 13 5G, and Reno14 Pro.</p><p>In the following month, Oppo Find N2 Flip, K13 Turbo Pro 5G and K13 Turbo 5G will get the ColorOS 16 update.</p><p>For older phones such as Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G, Reno12 5G, Reno11 Pro 5G, Reno11 5G, F31 Pro+ 5G, F31 Pro 5G, F31 5G, F29 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, K13 5G, K13x 5G, K12x 5G, and Pad SE, the company plans to release Android 16 in the first quarter (January-March) of 2026.</p>