Evolve with changing times, upskill yourself with Gen AI tech

Last weekend, Google hosted the Leaders Connect event with an insightful fireside chat with Dr. Jeff Dean Chief Scientist, Google DeepMind and Google Research, and Dr Pramod Varma, CTO of EkStep Foundation and former Chief Architect Aadhaar & India Stack in Bengaluru.

The conversation revolved around the fast-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and the latest phenomenon- Generative AI (Gen AI). While big tech majors want people to believe gen AI will greatly help in fast-tracking mundane time time-consuming tasks, there is also the risk of job loss. Most software companies have begun to automate work and are reducing the size of their teams.

However, the general consensus among the experts at the Leaders Connect event was gen AI can be best used to augment one's skill and there is optimistic about India role's in unlocking the true potential of gen AI.

Professionals should not fear gen AI, embrace it

Unlike in the West, where AI is seen as a substitute, India with 65 percent of the 1.4 crore population under the 35 age group, can use the latest AI technology to improve productivity. Also, gen AI will open more job opportunities too.

Dr Pramod thought that professionals should not shy away from learning about the latest advancements of gen AI and upskill to work smarter and efficiently.

This will also help people stay ahead of compatriots and secure their jobs.

"Some job shifts will going to happen, and automation will disrupt several areas including white collar jobs, accounting, and media too. However, the environment(tech) here in India is good; surely more opportunities will open up. For the majority, it'll (gen AI) be beneficial," noted Dr Pramod Varma.

Manish Gupta, Google Research head in India, added "Everywhere it has become a cliche, but really, people using AI will start to do much better than people who are not using AI. So, just use AI to augment to enhance your capability and I think that's you're going to see that universally. It's absolutely imperative in a country like India."