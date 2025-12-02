Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Android-powered Vivo X300, X300 Pro with premium Zeiss camera launched in India

Android-powered Vivo X300 series houses MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Vivo X300.

Vivo X300.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro.

Vivo X300 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender.

Vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 December 2025, 10:26 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphoneVivoAndroid phoneMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us