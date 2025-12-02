<p>Vivo on Tuesday (December 2) unveiled the company’s new premium camera flagship X300 phone series in India.</p><p>The new Vivo X300 in two variants— a regular X300 and an ultra top-end X300 Pro.</p><p>They come with the same design language and processor, but differ in terms of display size, photography hardware and battery capacity.</p><p>The standard X300 sports a 6.31-inch 1.5K (2640 x 1216p) LTPO AMOLED display, supports variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro review: Exceptional AI phone.<p>The display is protected by Armor Glass shield, and the device comes with IP68+IP69 water-and-dust-resistant rating.</p><p>It features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p><p>The Vivo device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage and a 6,040mAh battery with 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging, and supports reverse wireless charging.</p>.<p>It also boasts triple camera module with ZEISS Optics featuring-- main 200MP camera (with 1/4-inch Samsung HPB sensor, f/1.68 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.0) and 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT602 ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.57, OIS, 3x optical zoom, telephoto macro) with Zeiss T* coating, V3+ imaging chip and LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>The flagship X300 Pro sports a big 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260p) LTPO AMOLED, supports 1-120Hz refresh rate, offers up to 4500 nits peak brightness, and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.</p>.<p>The display is protected by Armor Glass shield, and the device comes with an IP68+IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating.</p><p>The Vivo phone also features dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an infrared sensor, a Type-C port and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>The device is powered by MediaTek's 3nm class Dimensity 9500 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 GPU, Android 16-based Origin OS 6, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (LPDDR5X Ultra Pro Quad-Channel in satellite communications edition), 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (UFS 4.1) storage, and a 6,510mAh battery with support for 90W ultra-fast flash charging, 40W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.</p>.<p>It comes with top-class triple camera module with ZEISS Optics technology-- featuring-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT828 sensor, f/1.57, OIS) with 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera (with f/2.0 aperture) and a 200MP (with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPB ZEISS APO periscope telephoto camera with f/2.67 aperture, OIS, 3.7x optical zoom, telephoto macro, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, V3+ and VS1 dual imaging chips imaging chips) with LED flash.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 50MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calling.</p>.<p>Vivo's new X300 will be available in two configurations— 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs 75,999, Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999 , respectively. It is available in three colour options— Elite Black, Summit Red and Mist Blue.</p><p>Vivo's new X300 Pro will be available in one configuration--16GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs 1,09,999, respectively. It is available in two colour options— Elite Black and Dune Gold.

And, the company is offering Vivo ZEISS 2.35x Telephoto Extender accessorry for Rs 18,999.

Vivo X300 vs competitors

The new X300 series will be competing with Google Pixel 10 (review), Apple iPhone 17 (review), Galaxy S25 (review), iQOO 15 (review), OnePlus 15 (review), and Oppo Find X9 (review), among others.