Apple iPhone: Key user privacy security features you should know

Several big tech companies even today track users' search behaviour and even location to deliver targeted ads to earn revenue. On the bright side, there is Apple, one of the very few technology majors who strongly advocate for user privacy over commercial interests.

However, not many know about critical privacy security features offered by Apple devices.

Here, in this edition, we shed some light on such key aspects and if you happen to own them, you can enable them to further secure your device.

Apple iPhone: Here are key security features you should know

FaceID/TouchID: Most of the latest iPhones except the iPhone SE 3rd gen all come with FaceID. Older iPhones and iPhone SE models feature TouchID. Both the biometric features are trust worthy and the iPhone usually nudges the user to register their finger impression/facial impression during the setting up process. If you haven't please do it.

Just to got Settings >> TouchID/FaceID and Passcode>> turn on iPhone Unlock and register the biometric details.

iPhone users can also use FaceID/TouchID to protect messenge apps like Whatsapp, Telegram and even bank apps such as ICICI, HDFC and more in India.

Set up Notify When Left Behind on Find My app

Step 1: On the device >> Open the Find my app >> Tap on the iPhone device

Step 2: Under Notifications, tap Notify When Left Behind.

Control what features are available without unlocking the iPhone: This is related to notification on lock screen

You can hide notifications to stop previews of the messages and email appearing on the lock screen.

Settings >> Notifications >> Show Previews >> When Unlocked (This will ensure the message will be visible when the TouchID or FaceID is validated)

Or, you can schedule when the summary notification can appear on the lock screen

Settings >> Notifications >> Summary Notications >> turn on >> and follow on-screen instructions to set the time when the summary notification has to appear on the lock screen

This will ensure you won't be disturb during an important meeting.

Users can also turn on Focus mode with meeting and this will block even the calls too.

Settings >> Focus >> Meeting >> you can choose contacts whose calls and messages will be delivered even during the meeting.

Use passkey to login apps and websites on iPhones: This is the very simple and also most secured way to open apps.

On your iPhone, do the following:

Step 1:

a) For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name.

b) For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen.

Step 2: When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. Your passkey is saved.

It should be noted all passkeys will be in sync with all Apple devices with same Apple ID

Here's how to secure your lost iPhone

In the Find My app on supported Apple device (with same Apple ID), you can mark it as lost and turn on 'Notify when found'.

If the iPhone is showing active and can tracked on Apple Maps, then follow the directions on the Find My app.

But, if you think the device is lost permanently (like dropped in an ocean/river or got stolen in a foreign country), you can erase the data.

Step 1: Go to Find My app >> tap on the lost device >> scroll down erase this device

Stop apps from tracking you

Step 1: Settings >> Privacy & Security >> Turn off Allow Apps to Request to Track

For some apps, except for food delivery, e-commerce and cab hailing apps, you can block location tracking

Settings >> Privacy & Security >> Location Services >> Individually block apps from tracking locations. Or else, you can give conditional access 'While using apps' or 'Ask Next time or When I Share'