<p>Apple on Wednesday (October 15) launched the powerful iPad Pro with an all-new M5 System-on-Chip (SoC).</p><p>The new iPad Pro retains the super slim form factor, but comes with a really big upgrade in terms of processing power.</p><p>The new M5 SoC on iPad Pro comes with a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU (with Neural Accelerator in each core) and an advanced Neural Engine, promising to run all generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features smoothly and deliver better performance in video editing, graphics-rich games with hardware-accelerated ray-tracing and any heavy-duty tasks.</p><p>Apple's latest M5 on iPad Pro can deliver AI performance that's up to 3.5x faster compared to M4 and up to 5.6x faster than iPad Pro with M1.</p><p>Like on the iPhone Air, Apple is bringing propreitary C1X cellular modem to the iPad Pro M5. It is up to 2x faster than C1 and consumes less energy as well.</p><p>The new flagship iPad Pro also comes with N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6. In addition to the latest generation of wireless technologies, N1 improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.</p><p>The device is available in an 11-inch model with just 5.3 mm thin, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1 mm. The iPad Pro sports an Ultra Retina XDR display, touted to be the world's most advanced display, featuring groundbreaking tandem OLED technology that can deliver extreme brightness, incredibly precise contrast, and also support technologies like ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and True Tone.</p><p>The new iPad Pro supports 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, and 1600 nits peak brightness for HDR content. The display also supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) accessories.</p><p>With a full charge, it can deliver up to 10 hours of internet web browsing via Wi-Fi and up to nine hours with cellular connectivity.</p><p>It is available in two colours--space black and silver, and comes in four storage options: 256GB. 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. It is available for pre-order on October 15 and is slated to hit stores next week on October 22.</p><p>The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,990 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,19,900 (INDIA) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and Rs 1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.</p>