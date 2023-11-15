Best of 2023: Apple announces App Store Award finalists

Without apps, a phone is as good as an expensive paperweight. Applications make phones smart and useful for device owners to perform all day-to-day tasks.

To encourage better apps, platform owners and device makers announce prizes and offer recognition to the developers for their effort. Apple too does that every year and as noted in the headline, is ready with the list of finalists who have the chance to win the App Store Awards later this year.

Here are list of top contenders of best apps and games on App Store:

iPhone

iPhone App of the Year category finalists-- AllTrails, Duolingo and Flighty

iPhone Game of the Year category finalists-- Vampire Survivors, Honkai: Star Rail and Afterplace.

iPad

iPad App of the Year category finalists--Concepts,DaVinci Resolve, and Prêt-à-Makeup

iPad Game of the Year category finalists--Eggy Party, Lost in Play, and Pocket City 2