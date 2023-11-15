Best of 2023: Apple announces App Store Award finalists

Without apps, a phone is as good as an expensive paperweight. Applications make phones smart and useful for device owners to perform all day-to-day tasks.
To encourage better apps, platform owners and device makers announce prizes and offer recognition to the developers for their effort. Apple too does that every year and as noted in the headline, is ready with the list of finalists who have the chance to win the App Store Awards later this year.
Here are list of top contenders of best apps and games on App Store:
iPhone
iPhone App of the Year category finalists-- AllTrails, Duolingo and Flighty
iPhone Game of the Year category finalists-- Vampire Survivors, Honkai: Star Rail and Afterplace.
iPad
iPad App of the Year category finalists--Concepts,DaVinci Resolve, and Prêt-à-Makeup
iPad Game of the Year category finalists--Eggy Party, Lost in Play, and Pocket City 2
Mac
Mac App of the Year finalists--Linearity Curve, Photomator, and Portal.
Mac Game of the Year finalists--ELEX II, Lies of P and Return to Monkey Island
Apple Watch
Apple Watch App of the Year finalists--Planny, SmartGym and TideGuide
Apple TV
Apple TV App of the Year finalists--Bugsnax, FitOn and MUBI
Apple Arcade
Game of the Year finalists--Cityscapes, Hello Kitty Island Adventure and stitch.
Cultural Impact Finalists-- balance, Copilot,Endling, Finding Hannah, How to Say Goodbye, Pok Pok, Proloquo, Rebel Girls, Too Good To Go, and Unpacking.
Winners are expected to be announced in December.
