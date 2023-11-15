JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Best of 2023: Apple announces App Store Award finalists

AllTrails, Duolingo and Flighty are vying for the top prize-- App of the year 2023.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 10:37 IST

Follow Us

Without apps, a phone is as good as an expensive paperweight. Applications make phones smart and useful for device owners to perform all day-to-day tasks.

To encourage better apps, platform owners and device makers announce prizes and offer recognition to the developers for their effort. Apple too does that every year and as noted in the headline, is ready with the list of finalists who have the chance to win the App Store Awards later this year.

Here are list of top contenders of best apps and games on App Store:

iPhone

iPhone App of the Year category finalists-- AllTrails, Duolingo and Flighty

iPhone Game of the Year category finalists-- Vampire Survivors, Honkai: Star Rail and Afterplace.

iPad

iPad App of the Year category finalists--Concepts,DaVinci Resolve, and Prêt-à-Makeup

iPad Game of the Year category finalists--Eggy Party, Lost in Play, and Pocket City 2

Mac

Mac App of the Year finalists--Linearity Curve, Photomator, and Portal.

Mac Game of the Year finalists--ELEX II, Lies of P and Return to Monkey Island

Apple Watch

Apple Watch App of the Year finalists--Planny, SmartGym and TideGuide

Apple TV

Apple TV App of the Year finalists--Bugsnax, FitOn and MUBI

Apple Arcade

Game of the Year finalists--Cityscapes, Hello Kitty Island Adventure and stitch.

Cultural Impact Finalists-- balance, Copilot,Endling, Finding Hannah, How to Say Goodbye, Pok Pok, Proloquo, Rebel Girls, Too Good To Go, and Unpacking.

Winners are expected to be announced in December.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 10:37 IST)
Technology NewsDH TechApple App Store

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT