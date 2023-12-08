Google takes down 17 loan apps for spying, fraudulent practices

With more than three billion active user-base, Google Android holds the biggest mobile OS market share. However, it also attracts cyber criminals who prey on naive users.

One of the ways to lure potential victims is to provide lucrative offers such as quick loans with less paperwork. However, people while downloading such loan apps, unknowingly permit them to access contacts, photo albums, and other sensitive data on phones.

Contrary to the terms and conditions mentioned while approving loans, the apps without any notice increase interest rates and demand them to pay off the loan amount within a week instead of the pre-determined 90 days (minimum time frame).

When a person defaults on installments, the loan app developer illegally accesses the personal details such as photos, and videos, and threatens to share them on social media platforms.