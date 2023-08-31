It's official! Google sets date for Pixel hardware event

Just a day after Apple announced it to host the iPhone event on September 12, Google revealed that it will conduct Pixel hardware showcase programme in the first week of October.
Search engine giant is slated to kick off the Pixel event on October 4, at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) in New York City.
It has released a cheeky animated teaser video showing a Pixel 7 Pro taking a shot at an iPhone Pro in Spa. While the iPhone reminisces its first generation model 16 years ago, which revolutionised mobile phones; but, over the years, it hasn't innovated much more than the 'sliding to unlock' feature. Whereas Pixel phones can unblur blurred photos, auto-answer unknown number calls (in the US only), and live translate messages.
In the funny clip, Google mocks Apple that the big reveal coming on September 12 will be a new iPhone with a Type-C port, which has been on Android phones for close to a decade.
On the other hand, Google is expected to unveil a new Pixel 8 along with Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch (2nd Gen).
Google Pixel 8 series: Here's what we know so far
The Pixel 8 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120p) LPTO OLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate.
It will come with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, and a 4,950mAh battery with a 27W charger. There is also a report that the Pixel 8 Pro may come with a temperature sensor near the primary camera module.
It is said to come with a triple camera module-- main 50MP + 64MP ultra-wide angle + 48MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back. And, a 11MP front camera for selfies and video chatting.
On the other hand, the regular Pixel 8 is said to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+(1440x2960p) OLED screen, and supports 120Hz refresh rate.
Inside, it will come with 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,485mAh battery.
Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will come with a new generation Tensor G3 processor, which is said to deliver faster and more efficient performance and also ensure smooth on-device machine learning, which comes in handy for live language translations and dictations features.
Also, there is speculation that Google may offer up to five years of Android OS support on par with Apple iPhones. Currently, Google offers just three years of software updates and an additional two years of security firmware support.
The upcoming Pixel devices will come with the latest Android 14, which is slated to roll to other eligible Android phones in a few weeks in September.
Besides the Pixel 8 series, Google is also expected to unveil Pixel Watch (Gen 2). It is said to retain the circular dial form factor and come with 384x384p resolution. Inside, it is expected to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon SW5100 silicon with Adreno 702 GPU, 2GB RAM, run on Wear OS 4, and a bigger 306mah battery.
It is expected to come with standard health tracking features such as heartrate monitor, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) reader, physical activity tracker, sleep pattern tracker, and more.
There is no official word on when Google plans to bring the new Pixel devices to India, but sure to be released sooner or later, as the company had introduced premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series phones last year in October in the sub-continent.
