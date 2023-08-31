It's official! Google sets date for Pixel hardware event

Just a day after Apple announced it to host the iPhone event on September 12, Google revealed that it will conduct Pixel hardware showcase programme in the first week of October.

Search engine giant is slated to kick off the Pixel event on October 4, at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) in New York City.

It has released a cheeky animated teaser video showing a Pixel 7 Pro taking a shot at an iPhone Pro in Spa. While the iPhone reminisces its first generation model 16 years ago, which revolutionised mobile phones; but, over the years, it hasn't innovated much more than the 'sliding to unlock' feature. Whereas Pixel phones can unblur blurred photos, auto-answer unknown number calls (in the US only), and live translate messages.

In the funny clip, Google mocks Apple that the big reveal coming on September 12 will be a new iPhone with a Type-C port, which has been on Android phones for close to a decade.

On the other hand, Google is expected to unveil a new Pixel 8 along with Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch (2nd Gen).