<p>Nothing Inc.'s upcoming new device Phone (3) is said to be assembled in India.</p><p>Like the recently launched devices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothings-new-phone-3a-series-assembled-in-india-3398831">Phone (3a), (3a) Pro</a>, and previous iterations, the latest Phone (3) will be manufactured at its Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu. It employs a little over 500 people and 95 per cent of them are women workers.</p><p>Nothing Inc. which is just four years old, has performed strongly in India, which is the world's fastest-growing and second-biggest smartphone market.</p>.Android 16: Seven key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS.<p>In 2024, Nothing Inc recorded an impressive 577 per cent year-over-year growth in their India business. In the first quarter of 2025, it recorded 156 per cent year-over-year growth. It is the first phone brand to maintain the fastest growth for five consecutive quarters in more than a decade.</p><p>By offering smartphones in a wide range of price from Rs 12,999 to Rs 50,000, Nothing Inc is poised to gain more ground in India, as top players such as Samsung and Xiaomi continue to slide in the leaders' board.</p>. <p><strong>Nothing Phone (3): Here's what we know so far</strong></p><p>The Phone 3 is touted to be Nothing's first true premium phone. It will be fully optimised with Android-based Nothing OS and AI features.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/carl-pei-reveals-phone-3s-price-range-nothings-first-true-flagship-coming-soon-3540533">Nothing Inc co-founder Carl Pei </a>has confirmed that the new Phone 3 will cost around £800 (approx. Rs 91,336).</p><p>Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with Qualcomm 8 series chipset. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks, as the company is known to reveal key features as it gets close to the launch day.</p><p>In the recent teaser, the company revealed that it has ditched the Glyph interface for the Phone 3.</p><p>The Glyph user interface is very unique to Nothing Phones. The Phone 2 and the previous iteration came with LED strips on the back panel and around the camera module. They are optimised to deliver synchronised light-based notifications for emails and other updates.</p><p>Just by looking at the fading light, phone owners can know the estimated time of arrival of a cab on the Uber app or the status of the food delivery booked through the Zomato app. </p><p>But, Phone 3 will not have this feature. It is believed that the company may bring a new type of LED light feature with more capabilities.</p><p>Besides Phone 3, the company will be launching new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-to-launch-new-premium-headphones-early-next-month-3573085">over-head earphones</a> in India.</p>.Nothing may ditch Glyph UI in upcoming Phone 3 series.