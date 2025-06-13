Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Nothing's premium Phone 3 series assembled in India

The Phone 3 is touted to be Nothing's first true premium phone. It will be fully optimised with Android-based Nothing OS and AI features.
ohit KVN
Rohit KVN
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 10:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 10:37 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphoneNothingQualcommAndroid phoneMade in India

Follow us on :

Follow Us