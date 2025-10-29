<p>OnePlus earlier this week unveiled the new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-15-ace-6-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-series-launched-3776748">OnePlus 15 series in China</a>. Now, the company has confirmed to launch the premium phone in global markets including in India next month.</p><p>The company has confirmed to bring OnePlus 15 on November 13. The new phone come with big upgrades in terms of design and internal specifications.</p><p>The device comes in three colours - infinite black, ultra-violet and a special 'sand storm'.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p>For the sand storm model, the company has used industry-first Micro Arc Oxidation (MAO) technology to offer a natural, smooth ceramic-like texture to the phone. It has used aero-space grade nano ceramic metal-based alloy, which is touted to be 134 per cent sturdier than titanium, 223 per cent harder than stainless steel and 344 per cent better than aluminium. It will be the most durable OnePlus phone to date.</p><p>It sports a 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor, 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 50MP triple camera module on the back, a 32MP front camera and a big 7,300mAh battery with 120W fast charging.</p>.<p>The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is a 3nm class 64-bit octa-core Oryon silicon. With a record peak clock speed of 4.6 GHz, it promises 20 per cent improvement in performance and 35 per cent better power efficiency. This means the devices will be able to deliver one hour and 48 minutes of additional gaming playtime on a phone compared to the previous chipset.</p><p>With the latest Adreno GPU, it promises to deliver 23 per cent improved performance, 20 per cent better power efficiency, and 25 per cent improved Ray Tracing to deliver an immersive gaming experience on smartphones.</p><p>OnePlus 15 will be available in multiple configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.</p><p>The company is expected to bring OnePlus 15 (aka Ace 6 in China). It will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1272p) AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and come with in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, a Type-C USB port and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Adreno 830 GPU, Android 16-based ColorOS 16, 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, and a massive 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.</p><p>It will house a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera with LED flash. It can record 4K at 60 frames per second.</p><p>It also features 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review: Elegance meets raw power.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>