Procreate Dreams: New animation app for iPads launched

Since the launch of Procreate a decade ago in 2011, the company continues to be the most popular creative application for iPads. Now, the company has announced to launch of the brand new Procreate Dreams app.
The new app can help creative artists and graphics engineers develop animations right on the iPad device. Users can mix drawing, cel animation, do key framing, and edit faster than before.
Procreate's next-generation painting and compositing engine supercharges the painting experience, and now creatives can work on raster projects with resolutions up to 1 million by 1 million pixels, and more layers than they've ever needed. The app is optimised for the Apple Pencil stylus and promises low latency and also ensures every stylus stroke is registered precisely and creates wonderful digital artwork.
Users can even draw on the timeline with Apple Pencil to quickly select content, tracks, or keyframes, and then edit them all at once. It supports Group drawings, move tracks, retiming content, adjusting keyframes, and much more.
Also, it offers more freedom to move around the timeline, add actions precisely, and flick back instantly to play the movie.
Furthermore, the new Dreams app comes with all the Procreate brushes in a new and improved painting engine, with more layers to play with. It offers full support for files created in Procreate’s popular digital illustration app.
It supports frame-by-frame animation too. With the new Flipbook feature, users can easily develop short looping GIFs, complex character animation, and more.
It supports onion skinning, a 2D animation technique. It can easily be activated at any time while painting and animating with options that allow for customization of backward and forward frames with colours, opacity and more. Cel animators can create multiple frame-by-frame animations in one project and apply Live Motion and Filters by Performing or the use of Keyframes.
The new app promises to offer refreshing and simplified keyframes. Users can just tap a keyframe to unlock the multimedia file and precisely edit every property. He/she can refine transitions by picking the right easing every time.
With Live Motion and Filters options, the app offers full creative control to shift colours, adjust blurs, tweak movement, and play with filters without permanently altering content.
Yes, it supports 8K ProRes videos shot on Apple devices. Users can easily crop, cut, pan, and zoom in post-production with high-resolution video. Users can draw, import, and create all assets in a single project, as there is almost no layer limitations at all. It can support even a 1TB file and open instantly without any delay.
With the all-new powerful audio engine, creative users can make the best use of Dream to offer voice-overs to animations, to bring the characters to life.
And, he/she can add atmospheric music, and finish projects with really good sound effects.
Procreate Dreams for iPads is all set to launch on the Apple App Store later this year on November 22. Apple iPad owners have to make a one-time payment of $19.99 (approx. Rs 1,660).
