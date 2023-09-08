Procreate Dreams: New animation app for iPads launched

Since the launch of Procreate a decade ago in 2011, the company continues to be the most popular creative application for iPads. Now, the company has announced to launch of the brand new Procreate Dreams app.

The new app can help creative artists and graphics engineers develop animations right on the iPad device. Users can mix drawing, cel animation, do key framing, and edit faster than before.

Procreate's next-generation painting and compositing engine supercharges the painting experience, and now creatives can work on raster projects with resolutions up to 1 million by 1 million pixels, and more layers than they've ever needed. The app is optimised for the Apple Pencil stylus and promises low latency and also ensures every stylus stroke is registered precisely and creates wonderful digital artwork.

Users can even draw on the timeline with Apple Pencil to quickly select content, tracks, or keyframes, and then edit them all at once. It supports Group drawings, move tracks, retiming content, adjusting keyframes, and much more.

Also, it offers more freedom to move around the timeline, add actions precisely, and flick back instantly to play the movie.

Furthermore, the new Dreams app comes with all the Procreate brushes in a new and improved painting engine, with more layers to play with. It offers full support for files created in Procreate’s popular digital illustration app.

It supports frame-by-frame animation too. With the new Flipbook feature, users can easily develop short looping GIFs, complex character animation, and more.