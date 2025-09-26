Nitin Kumar, vice president, Product Management, Snapdragon Chipset, Qualcomm launching new Snapdragon X2 Elite series silicon for computers in Goa, on September 26, 2025.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Savi Soin, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm India.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
With the launch of Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Snapdragon X2 Elite platforms, we are redefining what’s possible across mobile and PC experiences. These innovations mark a pivotal moment for India’s digital transformation—bringing personalized AI, unmatched performance, and power efficiency to the forefront. As India accelerates toward an intelligent connected future, Snapdragon is proud to lead the way in enabling smarter devices and empowering consumers and businesses alike
Savi Soin, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm India.