Raksha Bandan 2023: Best smart wearables to gift your sister

In India, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to mark sibling bonding between brothers and sisters. The words Raksha Bandhan literally translates - a bond or a promise to protect the loved one. Here, the brother promises to safeguard the sister at all times.

Traditionally, the sister ties a band on the brother's wrist renewing the bond every year and the brother, as a small token of love offers a gift.

With the change in time, the type of gifts has changed from sweet to pocket money and to smart gadgets. With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner (August 30), we have listed promising and thoughtful smart wearable gift options such as smartwatches and earphones that not only help people get their fitness on track with good music but also be able to get help as soon as possible with the SOS feature.

List of smart wearables covering a wide range of price points:

Apple Watch Series 8

It is one of the most advanced smart watches in the industry. It boasts a bright edge-to-edge display and comes with a temperature sensor, ovulation estimation, and health tracking features such as SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram), noise monitoring backtrack, high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notification, irregular heart rate rhythm notification, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection, and fall detection. Price starts at Rs 45,900.

Read more | Apple Watch Series 8 review: Refined and better

Apple AirPods Pro

It boasts a new-generation H2 processor, and as advertised, it does deliver an exceptional acoustic experience. It can reduce up to twice as much noise as the previous generation AirPods Pro.

With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro can ensure to offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. Apple is also offering a new extra small ear tip so even more people can have a better user experience on AirPods Pro.

Add to that, it supports ANC and delivers up to 30 hours of battery life. It costs Rs 26,900.

Must read | Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review: Best gets better

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series

The latest Galaxy Watch6 series models-- Watch6 and Watch6 Classic-- boast high durable standards and come with 5ATM + IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H military certifications.

They also come with Sapphire Crystal-protected Super AMOLED panels with full-colour Always-on display support.

1.4Ghz Exynos W930 Dual-Core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, runs Google Wear OS 4.0-based One UI 5 Watch OS and promises to deliver up to 40 hours with Always On Display off and up to 30 hours with Always On Display on. They also support LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC (Near Field Communication), and GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo.

They also boast Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor and Light Sensor. Besides the aforementioned sensors, the Watch6 Classic boasts an exclusive 3D Hall sensor. The prices start at Rs 26,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro2

It sports an all-new design language with a compact form factor, almost 15 per cent smaller compared to the predecessor. And, also offer a comfortable and secure fit.

Also, it promises better Active Noise Cancellation (1.4X better than Buds Pro) and supports Hi-Fi sound (24bit) and 360-degree audio tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos sound systems. It costs as low as Rs 16,990 on e-commerce platforms.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review: Really good pair of TWS earbuds

Garmin Vivomove Sport

It is a lightweight watch with metallic-coloured accents and a silicone band. It is water resistant too.

Also, It has a hidden display and only appears when the user needs it. Users can interact with the touchscreen and read notifications, and calls.

And, when the watch and phone are paired, a message with your live location can be sent to your contacts manually or — during select outdoor activities — automatically with built-in Incident Detection.

Add to that, users can track heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation level, sleep pattern, physical activity, respiratory tracking, stress, and most importantly monitor their menstrual cycle too. It costs Rs 20,490 and on select e-commerce sites, it is available for as low as Rs 18,990.

Redmi Watch 3 Active

It sports a 1.43-inch HD display, supports a peak brightness of 450 nits and a fluid 60Hz refresh rate. It also features a magnetic charging port for hassle-free charging, the smartwatch quickly charges to 100% in just 100 minutes. Under normal usage, it can last up to 12 days.

It can track heart rate, SPO2(blood-oxygen saturation) monitoring, sleep patterns and a stress calculator. It also supports women with menstrual cycle tracking that provides predictions and reminders for upcoming periods.

Users can triple-press the function button for emergency calls and add their emergency contacts with the SOS feature via the Mi Fitness app for enhanced safety and convenience. It costs Rs 2,999.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC

The new neckband earphones sport a unisize ergonomic design. It is tailor-made for people who do heavy workouts and travel a lot.

The two inter-connected earbuds feature magnetic controls and ensure they don't get entangled when not in use. It also comes with an IP55 water-and-sweat-resistant rating, which comes in handy while doing heavy workouts at the gym or jogging. It is not easy to lose them compared to the TWS earbuds.

The new earphones come with a flagship-level 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature, which promises to effectively reduce the outside noise and ensure good voice clarity during calls through three precision microphones and AI Call Noise Cancellation.

It also houses a large 12.4mm dynamic driver and boasts anti-distortion audio technology to offer powerful beats and deep bass with good clarity. With a full charge, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC can deliver up to 28 hours. It costs Rs 2,299.

Redmi Buds 4 Active

It features silicone-based tips for a perfect fit to the ears and also blocks outside noise. Also, it features an IPX4 splash-and-sweat-proof rating.

It also houses a 12mm driver, supports 20Hz-24KHz frequency range to deliver a good audio experience and with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, it can support stable wireless connection with the phone or any compatible device for up to 10 metres. It also supports Google Fast Pair, which comes in handy in early detection and smooth connection with Android devices. And, it supports low latency (60ms) for better audio sync with the phone while playing games. It costs Rs 1,399.

Must read | Redmi Buds 4 Active review: Amazing cost-effective earbuds

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.