<p>Samsung, which is expected to launch the new generation Galaxy Z Fold series next month has released a new teaser highlighting its new camera.</p><p>It reveals that the upcoming Galaxy Fold Ultra will boast a new triple camera that will do more than regular tasks of taking images and video.</p><p>The camera hardware will be optimised with generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) so that it can help device owners get information about things in front of them more easily in a short time.</p>.Android 16: Seven key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS.<p>We already have Google Lens which can help with retrieving all the related information about an image. But, it requires several steps to complete the task. The user has to open the Google search app, tap on the camera icon to take a snap and then, tap the search tab to get the details.</p><p>However, in Galaxy Fold Ultra, the image search option will be available right within the native camera.</p>.<p>It will greatly help tourists in exotic places. They can just point the camera to a banner or restaurant menu in a foreign language to get translated into the user's native language or English.</p><p>It will be similar to Visual Intelligence feature we see in iPhone 16 series.</p>.iOS 18.4: How to use Visual Intelligence feature on your iPhone.<p>"As AI evolves from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding, Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations. The camera is at the heart of this transformation. More than just a tool for capturing images, coupled with enhanced AI-powered features, the Galaxy camera is now part of the intuitive interface that turns what users see into understanding and action," said Samsung.</p><p>Samsung also promises the user's privacy will be safeguarded with robust security and ensure all data remains within the device and protected against cyber threats.</p><p>Earlier this week Samsung also revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra will be the slimmest and lightest foldable phone. It will also be made of the sturdiest materials to sustain daily wear and tear, and accidental water splashes and be able to serve the customer for several years.</p><p>Samsung is expected to bring two or three foldable phones including the Galaxy Z Flip7 with a clamshell design. It remains to be seen if Samsung plans to bring a Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra and a regular Galaxy Z Fold. Or, just the former.</p>.Samsung to bring Perplexity AI to Galaxy phones: Report.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>