Hometechnologygadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 review: Top-class fitness companion

It is undeniably the best smart wearable for fitness and health tracking available in the market for those with Android phones.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 06:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch8
4/5
  • Pros:

    Top-class build quality | Advanced health tracking features | Supports Gemini Live digital assistant | Long battery life

  • Cons:

    Compatible with only Android devices

Specifications:

Sizes: 40mm and 44mm | Operating System: WearOS-based One UI 8 | Chipset configurations: 3nm class Exynos W1000 penta-core chipset with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage | Battery: 40mm and 44mm-- models come with a 325mAh cell and a 435mAh battery | Key health tracking features: Vascular Load, new optical electrocardiogram (ECG), Blood Pressure| BioActive sensor | Running Coach | Bedtime Guidance

Samsung Galaxy Watch8.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 comes with advanced heart health tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 comes with advanced heart health tracking features.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 can offer energy score to show how energised the owner ahead of the new day.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 can offer energy score to show how energised the owner ahead of the new day.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 comes with several new ground-breaking health tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 comes with several new ground-breaking health tracking features.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 supports 25 plus sport activities.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 supports 25 plus sport activities.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 can calculate antioxident index.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 can calculate antioxident index.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 can auto-detect walking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 can auto-detect walking.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Watch8.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 19 September 2025, 06:18 IST
