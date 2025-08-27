Menu
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 review: Pretty neat performer

Though Galaxy Z Flip7 hasn't undergone a drastic design change like the Z Fold7, it has unique design elements to stand apart from the competition. Also, it comes with better build quality, and longer battery life compared to the predecessor.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 14:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
3.5/5
  • Pros:

    Excellent build quality | brilliant display | Reliance performer | Full day battery under normal usage

  • Cons:

    If you are fully reliant on cellular network all-day for media consumption the device may not last beyond evening | It does gets warm pretty quickly outdoors under bright sunlight

Specifications:

Cover display: 4.1-inch (1048x948p) super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate | Inner display: 6.9-inch full HD+ (2520x1080p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate | Processor: 3nm class Samsung Exynos 2500 deca-core CPU with Xclipse 950 GPU | RAM + Storage: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage | Primary Camera: 12MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP wide-angle camera with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 10MP selfie camera | Battery: 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging speed and 10W wireless charging capability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 supports more than 10 Galaxy AI features in addition to Google's Gemini Live, Circle to Search and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 supports more than 10 Galaxy AI features in addition to Google's Gemini Live, Circle to Search and more.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 1X.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 1X.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 2X zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 2X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 4X zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 4X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 10X zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with 10X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with portrait mode on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample with portrait mode on.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 supports several gen AI-powered photography tools.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 supports several gen AI-powered photography tools.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 27 August 2025, 14:21 IST
