Excellent build quality | brilliant display | Reliance performer | Full day battery under normal usage
If you are fully reliant on cellular network all-day for media consumption the device may not last beyond evening | It does gets warm pretty quickly outdoors under bright sunlight
Cover display: 4.1-inch (1048x948p) super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate | Inner display: 6.9-inch full HD+ (2520x1080p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate | Processor: 3nm class Samsung Exynos 2500 deca-core CPU with Xclipse 950 GPU | RAM + Storage: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage | Primary Camera: 12MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP wide-angle camera with LED flash on the back | Front camera: 10MP selfie camera | Battery: 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging speed and 10W wireless charging capability