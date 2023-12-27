Samsung launches Galaxy A15, A25 5G series phones in India

The world's leading smartphone maker Samsung on Wednesday (December 27) launched two new 5G phones-- Galaxy A15, and A25-- in India.
The new Galaxy A25 is the top-end model among the two phones. It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080×2340p) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness and Vision Booster technology.
It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots, a 3,5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it comes with 5nm class Samsung Exynos 1280 octa-core chipset with Mali-G68 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB(expandable up to 1TB), runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.0, triple camera module--50MP (OIS, f/1.8, AF) + ultra-wide 8MP (f/2.2) + 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash, a 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the top and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.
Also, the Galaxy A25 boasts premium photography features such as Single Take, Remaster, and Object Eraser, which are available on premium Galaxy S series phones.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A15 comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080×2340p) Infinity-U super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, and Vision Booster. It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots, a 3,5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based One UI 6.0, triple-camera module--50MP (f/1.8, AF) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide + 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.
Both the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G come with Knox Security platform, built at the chip level, ensuring users are in full control of their data with features like Auto Blocker and Privacy Dashboard.
Samsung Galaxy A15 comes in three colours--blue black, blue, and light blue. And, it will be available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19,499 and Rs 22,499, respectively. The company is offering Rs 1,500 discount to SBI card users.
Samsung Galaxy A25 comes in three colours--blue black, blue, and yellow. And, it will be available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. The company is offering Rs 3,000 discount to SBI card users.
