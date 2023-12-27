Samsung launches Galaxy A15, A25 5G series phones in India

The world's leading smartphone maker Samsung on Wednesday (December 27) launched two new 5G phones-- Galaxy A15, and A25-- in India.

The new Galaxy A25 is the top-end model among the two phones. It sports a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080×2340p) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness and Vision Booster technology.

It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots, a 3,5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.