Tecno Pova 5, 5 Pro with Arc LED interface launched in India

Last week, Tecno Mobile teased the new line of Pova 5 series at the 'World of TECNOlogy' event in New Delhi.

Tecno Mobile now has formally launched the new Pova 5 series phones. As noted in the headline, it comes in two variants-- a regular Pova 5 and a top-end Pova 5 Pro.

The USP of the new Pova 5 Pro is the premium 3D-textured design language with an Arc LED Interface feature at the back. Whenever the phone receives any notifications or calls, a synchronised light flash is triggered on the black flashes. Users also get the option to set the light flash sequence.

Add to that, when the user plays music, the light flashes in sync with the tune. The phone offers pure and party modes. If the former is enabled, the device only flashes white light. If the user opts for party mode, it flashes a mix of purple, blue and blue-green coloured light effects.

The new Pova 5 Pro features a 6.78-inch full HD+(2460×1080p) LCD screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits brightness and the display is protected by NEG glass shield.

It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple slots (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card).

The device is powered by 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based HiOS 13 OS, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UMCP internal storage (expandable), dual-camera module--50MP(f/1.6) + secondary AI camera with dual LED flash on the back, a 16MP(f/2.0) with LED flash and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W charger support.